Lirik Lagu A Rose for Emily - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu A Rose for Emily

[Verse 1]

The summer is here at last

The sky is overcast

And no one brings a rose for Emily

She watches her flowers grow

While lovers come and go

To give each other roses from her tree

But not a rose for Emily

[Chorus]

Emily, can't you see

There's nothing you can do?

There's loving everywhere

But none for you

[Verse 2]

Her roses are fading now

She keeps her pride somehow

That's all she has protecting her from pain

[Pre-Chorus]

And as the years go by

She will grow old and die

The roses in her garden fade away

Not one left for her grave

Not a rose for Emily

[Chorus]

Emily, can't you see

There's nothing you can do?

There's loving everywhere

But none for you

[Pre-Chorus]

Her roses are fading now

She keeps her pride somehow

That's all she has protecting her from pain

[Chorus]

And as the years go by

She will grow old and die

The roses in her garden fade away

Not one left for her grave

Not a rose for Emily

Artis: The Zombies