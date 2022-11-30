Lirik Lagu A Rose for Emily - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu A Rose for Emily
[Verse 1]
The summer is here at last
The sky is overcast
And no one brings a rose for Emily
She watches her flowers grow
While lovers come and go
To give each other roses from her tree
But not a rose for Emily
[Chorus]
Emily, can't you see
There's nothing you can do?
There's loving everywhere
But none for you
[Verse 2]
Her roses are fading now
She keeps her pride somehow
That's all she has protecting her from pain
[Pre-Chorus]
And as the years go by
She will grow old and die
The roses in her garden fade away
Not one left for her grave
Not a rose for Emily
[Chorus]
Emily, can't you see
There's nothing you can do?
There's loving everywhere
But none for you
[Pre-Chorus]
Her roses are fading now
She keeps her pride somehow
That's all she has protecting her from pain
[Chorus]
And as the years go by
She will grow old and die
The roses in her garden fade away
Not one left for her grave
Not a rose for Emily
Artis: The Zombies
Artikel Pilihan