Lirik Lagu It’s Alright with Me - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu It’s Alright with Me

If you wanna mess around just stay away from my door

I got a leak in my bucket and a great big hole in my floor

But if you wanna stay around and love me

You know it's all right with me

I've got no money can't afford no big black car

The bank account won't see me very far

But if you wanna stay around and love me

You know it's all right with me

I'm sick and tired of being on my own

But you know I'll take nobody

Who's gonna leave me tired and alone

So you see I can only offer a man that's poor

With frost in bed and trouble at my door

But if you wanna stay around and love me

You know it's all right with me

Oooooh Oooooh

Artis: The Zombies

Album: The Zombies

Tahun: 1964

Genre: Pop, Rock

Songwriter: Rod Argent