Lirik Lagu It’s Alright with Me - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu It’s Alright with Me
If you wanna mess around just stay away from my door
I got a leak in my bucket and a great big hole in my floor
But if you wanna stay around and love me
You know it's all right with me
I've got no money can't afford no big black car
The bank account won't see me very far
But if you wanna stay around and love me
You know it's all right with me
I'm sick and tired of being on my own
But you know I'll take nobody
Who's gonna leave me tired and alone
So you see I can only offer a man that's poor
With frost in bed and trouble at my door
But if you wanna stay around and love me
You know it's all right with me
Oooooh Oooooh
Artis: The Zombies
Album: The Zombies
Tahun: 1964
Genre: Pop, Rock
Songwriter: Rod Argent
