Lirik Lagu Woman - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Woman

[Verse 1]

Woman

When I walked with you last night

My mind

Saw that you'd soon hold me tight

[Chorus]

I can't concede, no

I can't believe you love me too

[Verse 2]

You don't

Realize what you can do

I just

Sympathize but still it's true

[Chorus]

I can't concede, no

I can't believe you love me too

[Instrumental]

[Verse 1]

Woman

When I walked with you last night

My mind

Saw that you'd soon hold me tight

[Chorus]

I can't concede, no

I can't believe you love me too

Oh, oh, oh