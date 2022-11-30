Lirik Lagu Woman - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Woman
[Verse 1]
Woman
When I walked with you last night
My mind
Saw that you'd soon hold me tight
[Chorus]
I can't concede, no
I can't believe you love me too
[Verse 2]
You don't
Realize what you can do
I just
Sympathize but still it's true
[Chorus]
I can't concede, no
I can't believe you love me too
[Instrumental]
[Verse 1]
Woman
When I walked with you last night
My mind
Saw that you'd soon hold me tight
[Chorus]
I can't concede, no
I can't believe you love me too
Oh, oh, oh
