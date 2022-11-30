Lirik Lagu You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me

I don't like you

But I love you

Seems that I'm always

Thinking of you

Oh ho ho

You treat me badly, (You treat me badly)

I love you madly

You've really got a hold on me

You've really got a hold on me

You've really got a hold on me

You've really got a hold on me

Baby! I love you!

And all I want you to do is just

Hold me...hold me...hold me...oh yeah...

Tighter...Tighter

I wanna leave you

Don't wanna stay here

I don't want to spend another day here

Oh ho ho

I wanna quit now. (mmm)

I just can't split now

You've really got a hold on me

You've really got a hold on me

You've really got a hold on me

You've really got a hold on me

Baby! I love you!

And all I want you to do is just...

Hold me...hold me...hold me...hold me

Real tight hold on me

You got a real tight hold on me

You got a real tight hold on me

You got a real tight hold on me

You got a real tight hold on me

You got a real tight hold on me

You got a real tight hold on me

You got a real tight hold on me

And I want you to know now...

You got a real tight hold on me

Before you go I want you to know!

You got a real tight hold on me

That if you ever

Ever change your mind

About leavin', about leavin', me behind!

Oh! Bring it on home, bring your sweet lovin', bring it on home to me!

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah I'll give you jewelery

And money too. (Woah)

And that ain't all, that ain't all, all I'm gonna do

Bring it on home, bring your sweet lovin', bring it on home to me

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah!

Because you really got a hold on me!

You really got a hold on me!

Yeah you really got a hold on me!

You know you really got a hold on me!