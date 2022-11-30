Lirik Lagu You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me
I don't like you
But I love you
Seems that I'm always
Thinking of you
Oh ho ho
You treat me badly, (You treat me badly)
I love you madly
You've really got a hold on me
You've really got a hold on me
You've really got a hold on me
You've really got a hold on me
Baby! I love you!
And all I want you to do is just
Hold me...hold me...hold me...oh yeah...
Tighter...Tighter
I wanna leave you
Don't wanna stay here
I don't want to spend another day here
Oh ho ho
I wanna quit now. (mmm)
I just can't split now
You've really got a hold on me
You've really got a hold on me
You've really got a hold on me
You've really got a hold on me
Baby! I love you!
And all I want you to do is just...
Hold me...hold me...hold me...hold me
Real tight hold on me
You got a real tight hold on me
You got a real tight hold on me
You got a real tight hold on me
You got a real tight hold on me
You got a real tight hold on me
You got a real tight hold on me
You got a real tight hold on me
And I want you to know now...
You got a real tight hold on me
Before you go I want you to know!
You got a real tight hold on me
That if you ever
Ever change your mind
About leavin', about leavin', me behind!
Oh! Bring it on home, bring your sweet lovin', bring it on home to me!
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah I'll give you jewelery
And money too. (Woah)
And that ain't all, that ain't all, all I'm gonna do
Bring it on home, bring your sweet lovin', bring it on home to me
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah!
Because you really got a hold on me!
You really got a hold on me!
Yeah you really got a hold on me!
You know you really got a hold on me!
