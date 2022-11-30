Lirik Lagu This Will Be Our Year - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu This Will Be Our Year
[Verse 1]
The warmth of your love's like the warmth of the sun
And this will be our year, took a long time to come
Don't let go of my hand, now darkness has gone
This will be our year, took a long time to come
[Bridge]
And I won't forget
The way you held me up when I was down
And I won't forget the way you said
"Darling I love you, you gave me faith to go on"
[Chorus]
Now we're there and we've only just begun
This will be our year, took a long time to come
[Verse 2]
The warmth of your smile, smile for me, little one
And this will be our year, took a long time to come
You don't have to worry, all your worried days are gone
And this will be our year, took a long time to come
[Bridge]
And I won't forget
The way you held me up when I was down
And I won't forget the way you said
"Darling I love you, you gave me faith to go on"
[Chorus]
Now we're there and we've only just begun
This will be our year, took a long time to come
[Outro]
And this will be our year, took a long time to come
My, my, my
Artis: The Zombies
