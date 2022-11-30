Lirik Lagu This Will Be Our Year - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu This Will Be Our Year

[Verse 1]

The warmth of your love's like the warmth of the sun

And this will be our year, took a long time to come

Don't let go of my hand, now darkness has gone

This will be our year, took a long time to come

[Bridge]

And I won't forget

The way you held me up when I was down

And I won't forget the way you said

"Darling I love you, you gave me faith to go on"

[Chorus]

Now we're there and we've only just begun

This will be our year, took a long time to come

[Verse 2]

The warmth of your smile, smile for me, little one

And this will be our year, took a long time to come

You don't have to worry, all your worried days are gone

And this will be our year, took a long time to come

[Bridge]

And I won't forget

The way you held me up when I was down

And I won't forget the way you said

"Darling I love you, you gave me faith to go on"

[Chorus]

Now we're there and we've only just begun

This will be our year, took a long time to come

[Outro]

And this will be our year, took a long time to come

My, my, my

Artis: The Zombies