Lirik Lagu Sometimes - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sometimes
Sometimes I feel a little a little lonely
Well, don't you know that sometimes (I feel a little lonely)
And don't you know that sometimes (I cry at night)
But I just have to hold you (I just have to hold you)
And I know it's alright (I know it's alright)
When I'm so happy when I'm with you
When I touch you, all my feelin's can't describe
All the love I feel for you
But I just wake up in the mornin'
And I wonder if this love is real
I've been hurt so many times before
But now I know, I know this love is real
Then sometimes I wonder (I feel a little lonely)
I really do (I cry at night)
But I just have to hold you (I just have to hold you)
And I know it's you (I know it's you)
When I'm so happy when I'm with you
When I touch you, all my feelin's can't describe
All the love I feel for you
But I just wake up in the mornin'
And I wonder if this love is real
I've been hurt so many times before
But now I know, I know, I know this love is real
Then sometimes I wonder (I feel a little lonely)
I really do (I cry at night)
But I just have to hold you (I just have to hold you)
And I know it's you (I know it's you)
Artis: The Zombies
