Lirik Lagu Sometimes - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Sometimes

Sometimes I feel a little a little lonely

Well, don't you know that sometimes (I feel a little lonely)

And don't you know that sometimes (I cry at night)

But I just have to hold you (I just have to hold you)

And I know it's alright (I know it's alright)

When I'm so happy when I'm with you

When I touch you, all my feelin's can't describe

All the love I feel for you

But I just wake up in the mornin'

And I wonder if this love is real

I've been hurt so many times before

But now I know, I know this love is real

Then sometimes I wonder (I feel a little lonely)

I really do (I cry at night)

But I just have to hold you (I just have to hold you)

And I know it's you (I know it's you)

When I'm so happy when I'm with you

When I touch you, all my feelin's can't describe

All the love I feel for you

But I just wake up in the mornin'

And I wonder if this love is real

I've been hurt so many times before

But now I know, I know, I know this love is real

Then sometimes I wonder (I feel a little lonely)

I really do (I cry at night)

But I just have to hold you (I just have to hold you)

And I know it's you (I know it's you)

Artis: The Zombies