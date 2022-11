Lirik Lagu Changes - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Changes

[Verse 1]

I knew her when summer was her crown

And autumn sad

How brown her eyes

[Chorus]

Now see her walk by, peppermint coat

Button-down clothes, buttoned-up high

Diamonds and stones hang from her hand

Isn't she smart, isn't she grand?

[Verse 2]

I knew her when summer was her crown

And autumn sad, how brown her eyes

I knew her when winter was her cloak

And spring her voice, she spoke to me

[Chorus]

Now silver and gold, strawberry clothes

Money will buy something to hold

See in her eyes, nothing will last

Like emerald stones and platinum clasp

[Verse 3]

I knew her when summer was her crown

And autumn sad, how brown her eyes

I knew her when winter was her cloak

And spring her voice, she spoke to me

[Chorus]

Now silver and gold, strawberry clothes

Money will buy something to hold

See in her eyes, nothing will last

Like emerald stones and platinum clasp

[Verse 4]

I knew her when summer was her crown

And autumn sad, how brown her eyes

I knew her when winter was her cloak

And spring her voice, she spoke to me

[Outro]

I knew her when summer was her crown

And autumn sad, how brown her eyes