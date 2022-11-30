Lirik Lagu Friends of Mine - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Friends of Mine

[Verse 1]

When we're all in a crowd

And you catch her eye

And then you both smile

I feel so good inside

And when I'm with her

She talks about you

The things that you say

The things that you do

[Pre-Chorus]

It feels so good to know two people

So in love

So in love

[Chorus]

They are friends of mine (Joyce and Terry)

They are friends of mine (Paul and Molly)

And they've got something (Liz and Brian)

It's so hard to find (Joy and David)

They are friends of mine (Kim and Maggie)

They are friends of mine (June and Duffy)

And they've got something (Jean and Jim)

You don't often find (and Jim and Christine)

[Verse 2]

She takes your hand

When the world stays outside

That's something to see

That's nothing to hide

And when I feel bad

When people disappoint me

That's when I need you two

To help me believe

[Pre-Chorus]

It feels so good to know two people

So in love

So in love

[Chorus]

They are friends of mine (Joyce and Terry)

They are friends of mine (Paul and Molly)

And they've got something (Liz and Brian)

It's so hard to find (Joy and David)

They are friends of mine (Kim and Maggie)

They are friends of mine (June and Duffy)

And they've got something (Jean and Jim)

You don't often find (and Jim and Christine)

[Pre-Chorus]

It feels so good to know two people

So in love

So in love

[Chorus]

They are friends of mine (Joyce and Terry)

They are friends of mine (Paul and Molly)

And they've got something (Liz and Brian)

It's so hard to find (Joy and David)

They are friends of mine (Kim and Maggie)

They are friends of mine (June and Duffy)

And they've got something (Jean and Jim)

You don't often find (and Jim and Christine)