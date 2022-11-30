Lirik Lagu Friends of Mine - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Friends of Mine
[Verse 1]
When we're all in a crowd
And you catch her eye
And then you both smile
I feel so good inside
And when I'm with her
She talks about you
The things that you say
The things that you do
[Pre-Chorus]
It feels so good to know two people
So in love
So in love
[Chorus]
They are friends of mine (Joyce and Terry)
They are friends of mine (Paul and Molly)
And they've got something (Liz and Brian)
It's so hard to find (Joy and David)
They are friends of mine (Kim and Maggie)
They are friends of mine (June and Duffy)
And they've got something (Jean and Jim)
You don't often find (and Jim and Christine)
[Verse 2]
She takes your hand
When the world stays outside
That's something to see
That's nothing to hide
And when I feel bad
When people disappoint me
That's when I need you two
To help me believe
[Pre-Chorus]
It feels so good to know two people
So in love
So in love
[Chorus]
They are friends of mine (Joyce and Terry)
They are friends of mine (Paul and Molly)
And they've got something (Liz and Brian)
It's so hard to find (Joy and David)
They are friends of mine (Kim and Maggie)
They are friends of mine (June and Duffy)
And they've got something (Jean and Jim)
You don't often find (and Jim and Christine)
[Pre-Chorus]
It feels so good to know two people
So in love
So in love
[Chorus]
They are friends of mine (Joyce and Terry)
They are friends of mine (Paul and Molly)
And they've got something (Liz and Brian)
It's so hard to find (Joy and David)
They are friends of mine (Kim and Maggie)
They are friends of mine (June and Duffy)
And they've got something (Jean and Jim)
You don't often find (and Jim and Christine)
