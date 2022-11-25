Lirik Lagu Tonight (Best You Ever Had) - John Legend feat. Ludacris dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tonight (Best You Ever Had) - John Legend feat. Ludacris
Ain't this what you came for?
Don't you wish you came, oh
Girl what you're playing for?
Come on, come on let me kiss that
Ooh, I know you miss that
What's wrong, let me fix that
Twist that
Baby, tonight's the night I let you know
Baby, tonight's the night we lose control
Baby, tonight you need that, tonight believe that
Tonight I'll be the best you ever had
I don't wanna brag, but I'll be
The best you ever had
I don't wanna brag, but I'll be
The best you ever had
I hit you with the best throw
Freestyle and the breast stroke
Til you blowing cigarette smoke
And now the bad's gone
So what we gon' do now
Fuck it, round two now
Work it out, then we cool down
Cool down
Baby, tonight's the night I let you know
Baby, tonight's the night we lose control
Baby, tonight you need that, tonight believe that
Tonight I'll be the best you ever had
I don't wanna brag, but I'll be
The best you ever had
I don't wanna brag, but I'll be
The best you ever had
