Lirik Lagu Tonight (Best You Ever Had) - John Legend feat. Ludacris dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tonight (Best You Ever Had) - John Legend feat. Ludacris

Ain't this what you came for?

Don't you wish you came, oh

Girl what you're playing for?

Come on, come on let me kiss that

Ooh, I know you miss that

What's wrong, let me fix that

Twist that

Baby, tonight's the night I let you know

Baby, tonight's the night we lose control

Baby, tonight you need that, tonight believe that

Tonight I'll be the best you ever had

I don't wanna brag, but I'll be

The best you ever had

I don't wanna brag, but I'll be

The best you ever had

I hit you with the best throw

Freestyle and the breast stroke

Til you blowing cigarette smoke

And now the bad's gone

So what we gon' do now

Fuck it, round two now

Work it out, then we cool down

Cool down

Baby, tonight's the night I let you know

Baby, tonight's the night we lose control

Baby, tonight you need that, tonight believe that

Tonight I'll be the best you ever had

I don't wanna brag, but I'll be

The best you ever had

I don't wanna brag, but I'll be

The best you ever had