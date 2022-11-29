Lirik Lagu Lush Life - Zara Larsson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lush Life
[Chorus]
I live my day as if it was the last
Live my day as if there was no past
Doin' it all night, all summer
Doin' it the way I wanna
Yeah, I'ma dance my heart out 'til the dawn
But I won't be done when mornin' comes
Doin' it all night, all summer
Gonna spend it like no other
[Verse 1]
It was a crush
But I couldn't, couldn't get enough
It was a rush
But I gave it up
It was a crush
Now, I might've went and said too much
But, that's all it was
So, I gave it up
[Chorus]
I live my day as if it was the last
Live my day as if there was no past
Doin' it all night, all summer
Doin' it the way I wanna
Yeah, I'ma dance my heart out 'til the dawn
But I won't be done when mornin' comes
Doin' it all night, all summer
Gonna spend it like no other
[Verse 2]
It was a crush
I kept sayin' I'ma stay in touch
But that thing went bust
So I gave it up, ooh
No tricks, no bluff
I'm just better off without them cuffs
Yeah, the sun won't set on us
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, yeah, yeah
[Bridge]
Went low, went high
Still waters run dry
Gotta get back in the groove
I ain't ever worried
Went low, went high, what matters is now
Gettin' right back in the mood
[Chorus]
I live my day as if it was the last
Live my day as if there was no past
Doin' it all night, all summer
Doin' it the way I wanna
Yeah, I'ma dance my heart out 'til the dawn
But I won't be done when mornin' comes
Doin' it all night, all summer
Gonna spend it like no other
Now I've found another crush
The lush life's given me a rush
Had one chance to make me blush
Second time is one too late
Now I've found another crush
The lush life's given me a rush
Had one chance to make me blush
Second time is one too late
[Interlude]
Ooh, ooh, woah, ooh, ooh
[Chorus]
I live my day as if it was the last
Live my day as if there was no past
Doin' it all night, all summer
Doin' it the way I wanna
Yeah, I'ma dance my heart out 'til the dawn
But I won't be done when mornin' comes
Doin' it all night, all summer
Gonna spend it like no other
Now I've found another crush
The lush life's given me a rush
Had one chance to make me blush
Second time is one too late
Now I've found another crush
The lush life's given me a rush
Had one chance to make me blush
Second time is one too late
Artikel Pilihan