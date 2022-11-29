Lirik Lagu Lush Life - Zara Larsson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lush Life

[Chorus]

I live my day as if it was the last

Live my day as if there was no past

Doin' it all night, all summer

Doin' it the way I wanna

Yeah, I'ma dance my heart out 'til the dawn

But I won't be done when mornin' comes

Doin' it all night, all summer

Gonna spend it like no other

[Verse 1]

It was a crush

But I couldn't, couldn't get enough

It was a rush

But I gave it up

It was a crush

Now, I might've went and said too much

But, that's all it was

So, I gave it up

[Chorus]

I live my day as if it was the last

Live my day as if there was no past

Doin' it all night, all summer

Doin' it the way I wanna

Yeah, I'ma dance my heart out 'til the dawn

But I won't be done when mornin' comes

Doin' it all night, all summer

Gonna spend it like no other

[Verse 2]

It was a crush

I kept sayin' I'ma stay in touch

But that thing went bust

So I gave it up, ooh

No tricks, no bluff

I'm just better off without them cuffs

Yeah, the sun won't set on us

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, yeah, yeah

[Bridge]

Went low, went high

Still waters run dry

Gotta get back in the groove

I ain't ever worried

Went low, went high, what matters is now

Gettin' right back in the mood

[Chorus]

I live my day as if it was the last

Live my day as if there was no past

Doin' it all night, all summer

Doin' it the way I wanna

Yeah, I'ma dance my heart out 'til the dawn

But I won't be done when mornin' comes

Doin' it all night, all summer

Gonna spend it like no other

Now I've found another crush

The lush life's given me a rush

Had one chance to make me blush

Second time is one too late

Now I've found another crush

The lush life's given me a rush

Had one chance to make me blush

Second time is one too late

[Interlude]

Ooh, ooh, woah, ooh, ooh

[Chorus]

I live my day as if it was the last

Live my day as if there was no past

Doin' it all night, all summer

Doin' it the way I wanna

Yeah, I'ma dance my heart out 'til the dawn

But I won't be done when mornin' comes

Doin' it all night, all summer

Gonna spend it like no other

Now I've found another crush

The lush life's given me a rush

Had one chance to make me blush

Second time is one too late

Now I've found another crush

The lush life's given me a rush

Had one chance to make me blush

Second time is one too late