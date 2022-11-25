Lirik Lagu Conversations in the Dark - John Legend dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Conversations in the Dark - John Legend
Talk
Let's have conversations in the dark
World is sleeping, I'm awake with you
With you
Watch
Movies that we've both already seen
I ain't even looking at the screen, it's true
I got my eyes on you
And you say that you're not worth it
You get hung up on your flaws
Well, in my eyes you are perfect
As you are
I will never try to change you, change you
I will always want the same you, same you
Swear on everything I pray to
That I won't break your heart
I'll be there when you get lonely, lonely
Keep the secrets that you told me, told me
And your love is all you owe me
And I won't break your heart
On
Sunday mornings we sleep-in 'til noon
Well, I can sleep forever next to you
Next to you
And we
We got places we both gotta be
But there ain't nothing I would rather do
Then blow off all my plans for you
And you say that you're not worth it
And get hung up on your flaws
But in my eyes you are perfect
As you are
As you are
I will never try to change you, change you
I will always want the same you, same you
Swear on everything I pray to
That I won't break your heart
I'll be there when you get lonely, lonely
Keep the secrets that you told me, told me
And your love is all you owe me
And I won't break your heart
When no one seems to notice
And your days, they seem so hard
My darling, you should know this
My love is everywhere you are
I will never try to change you, change you
I will always want the same you, same you
Swear on everything I pray to
That I won't break your heart
I'll be there when you get lonely, lonely
Keep the secrets that you told me, told me
And your love is all you owe me
And I won't break your heart
