Lirik Lagu Conversations in the Dark - John Legend dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Conversations in the Dark - John Legend

Talk

Let's have conversations in the dark

World is sleeping, I'm awake with you

With you

Watch

Movies that we've both already seen

I ain't even looking at the screen, it's true

I got my eyes on you

And you say that you're not worth it

You get hung up on your flaws

Well, in my eyes you are perfect

As you are

I will never try to change you, change you

I will always want the same you, same you

Swear on everything I pray to

That I won't break your heart

I'll be there when you get lonely, lonely

Keep the secrets that you told me, told me

And your love is all you owe me

And I won't break your heart

On

Sunday mornings we sleep-in 'til noon

Well, I can sleep forever next to you

Next to you

And we

We got places we both gotta be

But there ain't nothing I would rather do

Then blow off all my plans for you

And you say that you're not worth it

And get hung up on your flaws

But in my eyes you are perfect

As you are

As you are

I will never try to change you, change you

I will always want the same you, same you

Swear on everything I pray to

That I won't break your heart

I'll be there when you get lonely, lonely

Keep the secrets that you told me, told me

And your love is all you owe me

And I won't break your heart

When no one seems to notice

And your days, they seem so hard

My darling, you should know this

My love is everywhere you are

I will never try to change you, change you

I will always want the same you, same you

Swear on everything I pray to

That I won't break your heart

I'll be there when you get lonely, lonely

Keep the secrets that you told me, told me

And your love is all you owe me

And I won't break your heart