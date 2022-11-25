Lirik Lagu Afterlife – Avenged Sevenfold dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Afterlife – Avenged Sevenfold

Like walking into a dream, so unlike what you've seen

So unsure but it seems, 'cause we've been waiting for you

Fallen into this place, just giving you a small taste

Of your afterlife here so stay, you'll be back here soon anyway

I see a distant light, but girl, this can't be right

Such a surreal place to see, so how did this come to be?

Arrived too early

And when I think of all the places I just don't belong

I've come to grips with life and realize this is going too far

I don't belong here, we gotta move on, dear

Escape from this afterlife

'Cause this time I'm right to move on and on

Far away from here

A place of hope and no pain, perfect skies with no rain

Can leave this place but refrain, 'cause we've been waiting for you

Fallen into this place, just giving you a small taste

Of your afterlife here so stay, you'll be back here soon anyway

This piece on Earth's not right (with my back against the wall)

No pain or sign of time (I'm much too young to fall)

So out of place, don't wanna stay, I feel wrong and that's my sign

I've made up my mind

Give me your hand but realize I just wanna say goodbye

Please, understand I have to leave and carry on my own life

I don't belong here, we gotta move on, dear

Escape from this afterlife

'Cause this time I'm right to move on and on

Far away from here

Got nothing against you and surely I'll miss you

This place full of peace and light

And I'd hope you might take me back inside

When the time is right

Loved ones back home all crying 'cause they're already missing me

I pray by the grace of God that there's somebody listening

Give me a chance to be that person I wanna be (I am unbroken, I'm choking on this ecstasy)

Oh, Lord, I'll try so hard, but you gotta let go of me (Unbreak me, unchain me, I need)

(Another chance to live)

I don't belong here, we gotta move on, dear

Escape from this afterlife

'Cause this time I'm right to move on and on

Far away from here

Got nothing against you and surely I'll miss you

This place full of peace and light, and I'd hope you might

Take me back inside when the time is right

