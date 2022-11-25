Lirik Lagu Cure For Me – Aurora dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cure For Me – Aurora
I run from the liars, the fuel on the fire
I know I created myself
I know I can't fight the sad days and bad nights
But I never asked for your help
You got hurt
No, we don't belong together
So you took the love from my arms
Into the arms of yours
But I don't need a cure for me
I don't need it
No, I don't need a cure for me
I don't need it
No, I don't need a cure for me
I don't like the tension, the misapprehensions
About our nature in love
The glorious teachers are no use for creatures
Who knows how to play with the gods
You got nerves, but they never show
Unless they hurt, so you blamed it all
On my love, the moving
Heart I got
But I don't need a cure for me
I don't need it
No, I don't need a cure for me
I don't need it
No, I don't need a cure for me
I don't need it
I don't need it
Hm, please, no cure for me
Please, no cure for me, cure for me
Cure for me, please, no cure for me, cure for me
Cure for me, please, no cure for me, cure for me, cure for me
I don't need it
(And you should know)
I don't need a cure for me
(And you need to know I don't need it)
I don't need it
(And you should know)
No, I don't need a cure for me
(And you need to know I don't need it)
I don't need it
(And you should know)
No, I don't need a cure for me
(And you need to know I don't need it)
I don't need it
(And you should know)
No, I don't need a cure for me
