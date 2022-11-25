Lirik Lagu Cure For Me – Aurora dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cure For Me – Aurora

I run from the liars, the fuel on the fire

I know I created myself

I know I can't fight the sad days and bad nights

But I never asked for your help

You got hurt

No, we don't belong together

So you took the love from my arms

Into the arms of yours

But I don't need a cure for me

I don't need it

No, I don't need a cure for me

I don't need it

No, I don't need a cure for me

I don't like the tension, the misapprehensions

About our nature in love

The glorious teachers are no use for creatures

Who knows how to play with the gods

You got nerves, but they never show

Unless they hurt, so you blamed it all

On my love, the moving

Heart I got

But I don't need a cure for me

I don't need it

No, I don't need a cure for me

I don't need it

No, I don't need a cure for me

I don't need it

I don't need it

Hm, please, no cure for me

Please, no cure for me, cure for me

Cure for me, please, no cure for me, cure for me

Cure for me, please, no cure for me, cure for me, cure for me

I don't need it

(And you should know)

I don't need a cure for me

(And you need to know I don't need it)

I don't need it

(And you should know)

No, I don't need a cure for me

(And you need to know I don't need it)

I don't need it

(And you should know)

No, I don't need a cure for me

(And you need to know I don't need it)

I don't need it

(And you should know)

No, I don't need a cure for me