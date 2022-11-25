Lirik Lagu Runaway – Aurora dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Runaway – Aurora
I was listenin' to the ocean
I saw a face in the sand
But when I picked it up
Then it vanished away from my hands, dah
I had a dream, I was seven
Climbin' my way in a tree
I saw a piece of Heaven
Waitin' in patience for me, dah
And I was runnin' far away
Would I run off the world someday?
Nobody knows, nobody knows
And I was dancing in the rain
I felt alive and I can't complain
But no, take me home
Take me home where I belong
I can't take it anymore
I was painting a picture
The picture was a painting of you
And for a moment I thought you were here
But then again, it wasn't true, dah
And all this time I have been lyin'
Oh, lyin' in secret to myself
I've been putting sorrow on the farthest place on my shelf
La-di-da
And I was runnin' far away
Would I run off the world someday?
Nobody knows, nobody knows
And I was dancing in the rain
I felt alive and I can't complain
But no, take me home
Take me home where I belong
I got no other place to go
No, take me home
Take me home where I belong
I got no other place to go
No, take me home
Take me home where I belong
I can't take it anymore
But I kept runnin' for a soft place to fall
And I kept runnin' for a soft place to fall
And I kept runnin' for a soft place to fall
And I kept runnin' for a soft place to fall
