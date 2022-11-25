Lirik Lagu Runaway – Aurora dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Runaway – Aurora

I was listenin' to the ocean

I saw a face in the sand

But when I picked it up

Then it vanished away from my hands, dah

I had a dream, I was seven

Climbin' my way in a tree

I saw a piece of Heaven

Waitin' in patience for me, dah

And I was runnin' far away

Would I run off the world someday?

Nobody knows, nobody knows

And I was dancing in the rain

I felt alive and I can't complain

But no, take me home

Take me home where I belong

I can't take it anymore

I was painting a picture

The picture was a painting of you

And for a moment I thought you were here

But then again, it wasn't true, dah

And all this time I have been lyin'

Oh, lyin' in secret to myself

I've been putting sorrow on the farthest place on my shelf

La-di-da

And I was runnin' far away

Would I run off the world someday?

Nobody knows, nobody knows

And I was dancing in the rain

I felt alive and I can't complain

But no, take me home

Take me home where I belong

I got no other place to go

No, take me home

Take me home where I belong

I got no other place to go

No, take me home

Take me home where I belong

I can't take it anymore

But I kept runnin' for a soft place to fall

And I kept runnin' for a soft place to fall

And I kept runnin' for a soft place to fall

And I kept runnin' for a soft place to fall