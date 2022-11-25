Lirik Lagu Until the World Goes Cold - Trivium dan Fakta di Baliknya

Until the World Goes Cold - Trivium

As I crawl through dirt and mud

I'm sinking under

In a grave of life that was

I saw a light

I turned my back on everything

I search for half-remembered dreams

Pulling me down with you

Above my head, they're circling

The vultures want what's left of me

I sacrificed it all and I will fight

Until the world goes cold

This battle's burned all that I've known

Until the world goes cold

Nothing will keep me from this throne, I'll fight

Until the world goes cold

Until the world goes cold

As I build my house of bones

You're sinking under

For all your sins you will atone

I've burned it down

I turned my back on everything

I search for half-remembered dreams

Pulling me down with you

(I burned it down)

Above my head, they're circling

The vultures want what's left of me

I sacrificed it all and I will fight

Until the world goes cold

This battle's burned all that I've known

Until the world goes cold

Nothing will keep me from this throne, I'll fight

Until the world goes cold

This battle has burned all

I'll fight forevermore

Until the world goes cold

This battle's burned all that I've known

Until the world goes cold

This battle's burned all that I've known

Until the world goes cold

Nothing will keep me from this throne, I'll fight

Until the world goes cold

Until the world goes cold