Lirik Lagu Until the World Goes Cold - Trivium dan Fakta di Baliknya

Until the World Goes Cold - Trivium
As I crawl through dirt and mud
I'm sinking under
In a grave of life that was
I saw a light
I turned my back on everything
I search for half-remembered dreams
Pulling me down with you
Above my head, they're circling
The vultures want what's left of me
I sacrificed it all and I will fight
Until the world goes cold
This battle's burned all that I've known
Until the world goes cold
Nothing will keep me from this throne, I'll fight
Until the world goes cold
Until the world goes cold
As I build my house of bones
You're sinking under
For all your sins you will atone
I've burned it down
I turned my back on everything
I search for half-remembered dreams
Pulling me down with you
(I burned it down)
Above my head, they're circling
The vultures want what's left of me
I sacrificed it all and I will fight
Until the world goes cold
This battle's burned all that I've known
Until the world goes cold
Nothing will keep me from this throne, I'll fight
Until the world goes cold
This battle has burned all
I'll fight forevermore
Until the world goes cold
This battle's burned all that I've known
Until the world goes cold
This battle's burned all that I've known
Until the world goes cold
Nothing will keep me from this throne, I'll fight
Until the world goes cold
Until the world goes cold
