Lirik Lagu Ain't My Fault - Zara Larsson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ain't My Fault

[Intro]

Oh my, oh my, oh my

Oh my, oh my, oh my

Oh my, oh my, oh my, oh my

Hahaha

[Verse 1]

It ain't my fault you keep turnin' me on

It ain't my fault you got, got me so gone

It ain't my fault I'm not leavin' alone

It ain't my fault you keep turnin' me on

I can't talk right now

I'm lookin' and I like what I'm seein'

Got me feelin' kinda shocked right now

Couldn't stop right now

Even if I wanted, gotta get it, get it, get it, when it's hot right now

Oh my god, what is this?

Want you all in my business

Baby, I insist

Please don't blame me for whatever happens next

[Pre-Chorus]

No, I-I-I-I can't be responsible

If I-I-I-I get you in trouble now

See, you're-'re-'re-'re too irresistible

Yeah, that's for sure

[Chorus]

So, if I put your hands where my eyes can't see

Then you're the one who's got a hold on me

No, I-I-I-I can't be responsible, responsible

It ain't my fault (Nope, nope, nope, nope…)

It ain't my fault (Nope, nope, nope, nope…)

It ain't my fault

[Verse 2]

It ain't my fault you came here lookin' like that

You just made me trip, fall and land on your lap

Certain bad boy smooth

Body hotter than a summer

I don't mean to be rude, but I'd look so damn good on ya

Ain't got time right now

Missed me with that

"What's your name, your sign" right now

It's light outside

I just called an Uber and it's right outside

Oh my god, what is this?

Want you all in my business

Baby, I insist

Please don't blame me for whatever happens next

[Pre-Chorus]

No, I-I-I-I can't be responsible

If I-I-I-I get you in trouble now

See, you're-'re-'re-'re too irresistible

Yeah, that's for sure

[Chorus]

So, if I put your hands where my eyes can't see

Then you're the one who's got a hold on me

No, I-I-I-I can't be responsible, responsible

It ain't my fault (Nope, nope, nope, nope…)

It ain't my fault (Nope, nope, nope, nope…)

It ain't my fault

[Bridge]

Baby, one, two, three

Your body's callin' me

And I know wherever you're at is exactly where I wanna be

But don't blame me

It ain't my fault (Nope, nope, nope)

It ain't my fault (Nope, nope, nope)

It ain't my fault (Nope, nope, nope)

It ain't my fault

Oh my, oh my, oh my, oh my

Ooh ooh