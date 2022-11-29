Lirik Lagu Ain't My Fault - Zara Larsson dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ain't My Fault
[Intro]
Oh my, oh my, oh my
Oh my, oh my, oh my
Oh my, oh my, oh my, oh my
Hahaha
[Verse 1]
It ain't my fault you keep turnin' me on
It ain't my fault you got, got me so gone
It ain't my fault I'm not leavin' alone
It ain't my fault you keep turnin' me on
I can't talk right now
I'm lookin' and I like what I'm seein'
Got me feelin' kinda shocked right now
Couldn't stop right now
Even if I wanted, gotta get it, get it, get it, when it's hot right now
Oh my god, what is this?
Want you all in my business
Baby, I insist
Please don't blame me for whatever happens next
[Pre-Chorus]
No, I-I-I-I can't be responsible
If I-I-I-I get you in trouble now
See, you're-'re-'re-'re too irresistible
Yeah, that's for sure
[Chorus]
So, if I put your hands where my eyes can't see
Then you're the one who's got a hold on me
No, I-I-I-I can't be responsible, responsible
It ain't my fault (Nope, nope, nope, nope…)
It ain't my fault (Nope, nope, nope, nope…)
It ain't my fault
[Verse 2]
It ain't my fault you came here lookin' like that
You just made me trip, fall and land on your lap
Certain bad boy smooth
Body hotter than a summer
I don't mean to be rude, but I'd look so damn good on ya
Ain't got time right now
Missed me with that
"What's your name, your sign" right now
It's light outside
I just called an Uber and it's right outside
Oh my god, what is this?
Want you all in my business
Baby, I insist
Please don't blame me for whatever happens next
[Pre-Chorus]
No, I-I-I-I can't be responsible
If I-I-I-I get you in trouble now
See, you're-'re-'re-'re too irresistible
Yeah, that's for sure
[Chorus]
So, if I put your hands where my eyes can't see
Then you're the one who's got a hold on me
No, I-I-I-I can't be responsible, responsible
It ain't my fault (Nope, nope, nope, nope…)
It ain't my fault (Nope, nope, nope, nope…)
It ain't my fault
[Bridge]
Baby, one, two, three
Your body's callin' me
And I know wherever you're at is exactly where I wanna be
But don't blame me
It ain't my fault (Nope, nope, nope)
It ain't my fault (Nope, nope, nope)
It ain't my fault (Nope, nope, nope)
It ain't my fault
Oh my, oh my, oh my, oh my
Ooh ooh
