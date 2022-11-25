Lirik Lagu Angelia - Richard Marx dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Angelia - Richard Marx
Memories of you and me
Tumble inside my head
The way that we used to be
Things that we said
No one has ever made me believe so strong
You left me to wonder
How did our love go wrong?
Angelia
Where you running to now?
Angelia
Got to make you turn around
I lie awake at night
Wait for the sun to shine
I still feel you next to me
Your lips on mine
Without a warning
You made our love a lie
When you said you were sorry
But you never told me why
Woh
Angelia
Where you running to now?
Angelia
Got to make you turn around
Maybe my love is in vain
Maybe you're the hurting kind
Can't take no more of this pain
I've got to get you off my mind
Want you off my mind!
Tried to be what you wanted
I gave you all I had
Girl you left me with nothin'
