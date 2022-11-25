Lirik Lagu Angelia - Richard Marx dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Angelia - Richard Marx

Memories of you and me

Tumble inside my head

The way that we used to be

Things that we said

No one has ever made me believe so strong

You left me to wonder

How did our love go wrong?

Angelia

Where you running to now?

Angelia

Got to make you turn around

I lie awake at night

Wait for the sun to shine

I still feel you next to me

Your lips on mine

Without a warning

You made our love a lie

When you said you were sorry

But you never told me why

Woh

Angelia

Where you running to now?

Angelia

Got to make you turn around

Maybe my love is in vain

Maybe you're the hurting kind

Can't take no more of this pain

I've got to get you off my mind

Want you off my mind!

Tried to be what you wanted

I gave you all I had

Girl you left me with nothin'