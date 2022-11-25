Lirik Lagu 7 Rings – Ariana Grande dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu 7 Rings – Ariana Grande

Yeah, breakfast at Tiffany's and bottles of bubbles

Girls with tattoos who like getting in trouble

Lashes and diamonds, ATM machines

Buy myself all of my favorite things (yeah)

Been through some bad shit, I should be a sad bitch

Who woulda thought it'd turn me to a savage?

Rather be tied up with calls and not strings

Write my own checks like I write what I sing, yeah (yeah)

My wrist, stop watchin', my neck is flossy

Make big deposits, my gloss is poppin'

You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it

I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it (yeah)

I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it

I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it

You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it

I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it (yeah)

Wearing a ring, but ain't gon' be no "Mrs."

Bought matching diamonds for six of my bitches

I'd rather spoil all my friends with my riches

Think retail therapy my new addiction

Whoever said money can't solve your problems

Must not have had enough money to solve 'em

They say, "Which one?" I say, "Nah, I want all of 'em"

Happiness is the same price as red bottoms

My smile is beamin', my skin is gleamin'

The way it shine, I know you've seen it (you've seen it)

I bought a crib just for the closet

Both his and hers, I want it, I got it, yeah

I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it

I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it (baby)

You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it (oh yeah)

I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it (yeah)

Yeah, my receipts, be lookin' like phone numbers

If it ain't money, then wrong number

Black card is my business card

The way it be settin' the tone for me

I don't mean to brag, but I be like, "Put it in the bag, " yeah

When you see them racks, they stacked up like my ass, yeah

Shoot, go from the store to the booth

Make it all back in one loop, give me the loot

Never mind, I got the juice

Nothing but net when we shoot

Look at my neck, look at my jet

Ain't got enough money to pay me respect

Ain't no budget when I'm on the set

If I like it, then that's what I get, yeah