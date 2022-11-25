Lirik Lagu Line Without a Hook - Ricky Montgomery dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Line Without a Hook - Ricky Montgomery

I don't really give a damn about the way you touch me

When we're alone

You can hold my hand

If no one's home

Do you like it when I'm away?

If I went and hurt my body, baby

Would you love me the same?

I can feel all my bones coming back

And I'm craving motion

Mama never really learns how to live by herself

It's a curse

And it's growing

You're a pond and I'm an ocean

Oh, all my emotions

Feel like explosions when you are around

And I've found a way to kill the sounds, oh

Oh, baby, I am a wreck when I'm without you

I need you here to stay

I broke all my bones that day I found you

Crying at the lake

Was it something I said to make you feel like you're a burden?

Oh, and if I could take it all back

I swear that I would pull you from the tide

Oh, whoa, whoa, whoa

I said no (I said no), I said no (I said no)

Listen close, it's a no

The wind is a-pounding on my back

And I found hope in a heart attack

Oh at last, it is past

Now I've got it, and you can't have it

Baby, I am a wreck when I'm without you

I need you here to stay