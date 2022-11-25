Lirik Lagu Line Without a Hook - Ricky Montgomery dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Line Without a Hook - Ricky Montgomery
I don't really give a damn about the way you touch me
When we're alone
You can hold my hand
If no one's home
Do you like it when I'm away?
If I went and hurt my body, baby
Would you love me the same?
I can feel all my bones coming back
And I'm craving motion
Mama never really learns how to live by herself
It's a curse
And it's growing
You're a pond and I'm an ocean
Oh, all my emotions
Feel like explosions when you are around
And I've found a way to kill the sounds, oh
Oh, baby, I am a wreck when I'm without you
I need you here to stay
I broke all my bones that day I found you
Crying at the lake
Was it something I said to make you feel like you're a burden?
Oh, and if I could take it all back
I swear that I would pull you from the tide
Oh, whoa, whoa, whoa
I said no (I said no), I said no (I said no)
Listen close, it's a no
The wind is a-pounding on my back
And I found hope in a heart attack
Oh at last, it is past
Now I've got it, and you can't have it
Baby, I am a wreck when I'm without you
I need you here to stay
