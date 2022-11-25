Lirik Lagu This December - Ricky Montgomery dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu This December - Ricky Montgomery
Only in my darkest moments can I see the light
I think I'm prone to getting blinded when it's bright
Well, this December, I'll remember
Want you to see it when I do
Ooh
God knows I do
Only in my darkest moments can I see the light
I think I'm prone to getting blinded when its bright
Well, this Decemer, I'll remember
Want you to see it when I do
Ooh
God knows I do
I'm alright if you're alright
And I'm okay if you're okay
It's this state, in this state I'm living in
It's just a little bit
It's just a little bit lonely in this home its always
Colder on your own
My darling I
I let the seasons change my mind
Only in my darkest moments
I wanna see you with your head wide open
Empty on the ground, gone without a sound
Just another white elm growing at the end of town
Well, this December, I'll remember
Want you to see it when I do
Ooh
God knows I do
Well I'm alright if you're alright
And I'm okay if you're okay
