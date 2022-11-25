Lirik Lagu This December - Ricky Montgomery dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu This December - Ricky Montgomery

Only in my darkest moments can I see the light

I think I'm prone to getting blinded when it's bright

Well, this December, I'll remember

Want you to see it when I do

Ooh

God knows I do

Only in my darkest moments can I see the light

I think I'm prone to getting blinded when its bright

Well, this Decemer, I'll remember

Want you to see it when I do

Ooh

God knows I do

I'm alright if you're alright

And I'm okay if you're okay

It's this state, in this state I'm living in

It's just a little bit

It's just a little bit lonely in this home its always

Colder on your own

My darling I

I let the seasons change my mind

Only in my darkest moments

I wanna see you with your head wide open

Empty on the ground, gone without a sound

Just another white elm growing at the end of town

Well, this December, I'll remember

Want you to see it when I do

Ooh

God knows I do

Well I'm alright if you're alright

And I'm okay if you're okay