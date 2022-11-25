Lirik Lagu Mr Loverman - Ricky Montgomery dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mr Loverman - Ricky Montgomery
I'm headed straight for the floor
The alcohol served its tour
And it's headed straight for my skin
Leaving me daft and dim
I've got this shake in my legs
Shaking the thoughts from my head
But who put these waves in the door?
I crack and out I pour
I'm Mr. Loverman
And I miss my lover, man
I'm Mr. Loverman
Oh, and I miss my lover
The ways in which you talk to me
Have me wishin' I were gone
The ways that you say my name
Have me runnin' on and on
Oh, I'm cramping up
I'm cramping up
But you're cracking up
You're cracking up
I'm Mr. Loverman
And I miss my loverman
I'm Mr. Loverman
Oh, and I miss my lover
I've shattered now, I'm spilling out
Upon this linoleum ground (Mr. Loverman)
I'm reeling in my brain again
Before it can get back to you (Mr. Loverman)
Oh what am I supposed to do without you?
I'm Mr. Loverman
And I miss my lover, man (I miss my lover)
I'm Mr. Loverman (oh-oh)
