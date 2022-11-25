Lirik Lagu Mr Loverman - Ricky Montgomery dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Mr Loverman - Ricky Montgomery

I'm headed straight for the floor

The alcohol served its tour

And it's headed straight for my skin

Leaving me daft and dim

I've got this shake in my legs

Shaking the thoughts from my head

But who put these waves in the door?

I crack and out I pour

I'm Mr. Loverman

And I miss my lover, man

I'm Mr. Loverman

Oh, and I miss my lover

The ways in which you talk to me

Have me wishin' I were gone

The ways that you say my name

Have me runnin' on and on

Oh, I'm cramping up

I'm cramping up

But you're cracking up

You're cracking up

I'm Mr. Loverman

And I miss my loverman

I'm Mr. Loverman

Oh, and I miss my lover

I've shattered now, I'm spilling out

Upon this linoleum ground (Mr. Loverman)

I'm reeling in my brain again

Before it can get back to you (Mr. Loverman)

Oh what am I supposed to do without you?

I'm Mr. Loverman

And I miss my lover, man (I miss my lover)

I'm Mr. Loverman (oh-oh)