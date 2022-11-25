Lirik Lagu Sweetest Devotion – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Sweetest Devotion – Adele

With your loving, there ain't nothing

That I can't adore

The way I'm running, with you, honey

Means we can break every law

I find it funny that you're the only

One I never looked for

There is something in your loving

That tears down my walls

I wasn't ready then, I'm ready now

I'm heading straight for you

You will only be eternally

The one that I belong to

The sweetest devotion

Hitting me like an explosion

All of my life, I've been frozen

The sweetest devotion I've known

I'll forever be whatever you want me to be

I'll go under and all over for your clarity

When you wonder if I'm gonna lose my way home

Just remember, that come whatever, I'll be yours all alone

I wasn't ready then, I'm ready now

I'm heading straight for you

You will only be eternally

The one that I belong to

The sweetest devotion

Hitting me like an explosion

All of my life, I've been frozen

The sweetest devotion I've known

I've been looking for you, baby

In every face that I've ever known

And there is something 'bout the way you love me

That finally feels like home

You're my light, you're my darkness

You're the right kind of madness

And you're my hope, you're my despair

You're my scope, everything, everywhere

The sweetest devotion

Hitting me like an explosion

All of my life, I've been frozen

The sweetest devotion I've known

Sweetest

It's the sweetest

Sweetest

It's the sweetest

Sweetest

It's the sweetest

Sweetest

It's the sweetest

Devotion