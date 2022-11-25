Lirik Lagu Sweetest Devotion – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Sweetest Devotion – Adele
With your loving, there ain't nothing
That I can't adore
The way I'm running, with you, honey
Means we can break every law
I find it funny that you're the only
One I never looked for
There is something in your loving
That tears down my walls
I wasn't ready then, I'm ready now
I'm heading straight for you
You will only be eternally
The one that I belong to
The sweetest devotion
Hitting me like an explosion
All of my life, I've been frozen
The sweetest devotion I've known
I'll forever be whatever you want me to be
I'll go under and all over for your clarity
When you wonder if I'm gonna lose my way home
Just remember, that come whatever, I'll be yours all alone
I wasn't ready then, I'm ready now
I'm heading straight for you
You will only be eternally
The one that I belong to
The sweetest devotion
Hitting me like an explosion
All of my life, I've been frozen
The sweetest devotion I've known
I've been looking for you, baby
In every face that I've ever known
And there is something 'bout the way you love me
That finally feels like home
You're my light, you're my darkness
You're the right kind of madness
And you're my hope, you're my despair
You're my scope, everything, everywhere
The sweetest devotion
Hitting me like an explosion
All of my life, I've been frozen
The sweetest devotion I've known
Sweetest
It's the sweetest
Sweetest
It's the sweetest
Sweetest
It's the sweetest
Sweetest
It's the sweetest
Devotion
