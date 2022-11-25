Lirik Lagu Rolling in the Deep – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Rolling in the Deep – Adele

There's a fire starting in my heart

Reaching a fever pitch, it's bringing me out the dark

Finally I can see you crystal clear

Go ahead and sell me out and I'll lay your ship bare

See how I'll leave with every piece of you

Don't underestimate the things that I will do

There's a fire starting in my heart

Reaching a fever pitch and it's bringing me out the dark

The scars of your love remind me of us

They keep me thinking that we almost had it all

The scars of your love they leave me breathless

I can't help feeling

We could've had it all (you're gonna wish you)

(Never had met me)

Rolling in the deep (tears are gonna fall)

(Rolling in the deep)

You had my heart inside (you're gonna wish you)

Of your hands (never had met me)

And you played it (tears are gonna fall)

To the beat (rolling in the deep)

Baby, I have no story to be told

But I've heard one on you, now I'm gonna make your head burn

Think of me in the depths of your despair

Make a home down there, as mine sure won't be shared

The scars of your love (never had met me)

Remind me of us (tears are gonna fall)

They keep me thinking (rolling in the deep)

That we almost had it all (you're gonna wish you)

The scars of your love (never had met me)

They leave me breathless (tears are gonna fall)

I can't help feeling (rolling in the deep)

We could've had it all (you're gonna wish you)

(Never had met me)

Rolling in the deep (tears are gonna fall)

(Rolling in the deep)

You had my heart inside (you're gonna wish you)

Of your hands (never had met me)

And you played it (tears are gonna fall)

To the beat (rolling in the deep)