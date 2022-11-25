Lirik Lagu Talk To You - Ricky Montgomery dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Talk To You - Ricky Montgomery
Been a pretty long time
Been a pretty long time
Since you saw me last
Since I saw you last
Wonder if we met today
Would it all end up the same?
Would you take me for a ride?
Would you toss me to the side?
I wish I could talk to you
Pull my chair right up there next to you
And talk to you
Oh, baby (what? No)
I wish I could talk to you
Pull my chair right up there next to you
And talk to you
You're in my head more often than I want
More often than I wanna tell you
You're in my head more often than I want
More often than I want
Been a pretty long time
Been a really long time
Sincе you saw me last
Since I saw you last
Wonder if wе met today
Would you turn and walk away?
Would you take me for a ride?
Would you toss me to the side?
I wish I could talk to you
Pull my chair right up there next to you
And talk to you
Oh, baby (ha-ha-ha-ha)
