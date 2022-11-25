Lirik Lagu Talk To You - Ricky Montgomery dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Talk To You - Ricky Montgomery

Been a pretty long time

Been a pretty long time

Since you saw me last

Since I saw you last

Wonder if we met today

Would it all end up the same?

Would you take me for a ride?

Would you toss me to the side?

I wish I could talk to you

Pull my chair right up there next to you

And talk to you

Oh, baby (what? No)

I wish I could talk to you

Pull my chair right up there next to you

And talk to you

You're in my head more often than I want

More often than I wanna tell you

You're in my head more often than I want

More often than I want

Been a pretty long time

Been a really long time

Sincе you saw me last

Since I saw you last

Wonder if wе met today

Would you turn and walk away?

Would you take me for a ride?

Would you toss me to the side?

I wish I could talk to you

Pull my chair right up there next to you

And talk to you

Oh, baby (ha-ha-ha-ha)