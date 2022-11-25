Lirik Lagu Melt My Heart to Stone – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Melt My Heart to Stone – Adele

Right under my feet is air made of bricks

That pulls me down, turns me weak for you

I find myself repeating like a broken tune

And I'm forever excusing your intentions

Then, I give in to my pretendings

Which forgive you each time

Without me knowing

They melt my heart to stone

And I hear your words that I made up

You say my name like there could be an us

I best tidy up my head, I'm the only one in love

I'm the only one in love

Each and every time I've turned around to leave

Feel my heart begin to burst and bleed

So, desperately, I try to link it with my head

But instead, I fall back to my knees

As you tear your way right through me

I forgive you once again

Without me knowing

You've burnt my heart to stone

And I hear your words that I made up

You say my name like there could be an us

I best tidy up my head, I'm the only one in love

I'm the only one in love

Why do you steal my hand?

Whenever I'm standing my own ground

You build me up, and leave me there

Well, I hear your words you made up

I say your name like there should be an us

I best tidy up my head, I'm the only one in love

I'm the only one in love

Credit

Produser : White

Penulis : Adele Adkins, White