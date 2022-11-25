Lirik Lagu Melt My Heart to Stone – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Melt My Heart to Stone – Adele
Right under my feet is air made of bricks
That pulls me down, turns me weak for you
I find myself repeating like a broken tune
And I'm forever excusing your intentions
Then, I give in to my pretendings
Which forgive you each time
Without me knowing
They melt my heart to stone
And I hear your words that I made up
You say my name like there could be an us
I best tidy up my head, I'm the only one in love
I'm the only one in love
Each and every time I've turned around to leave
Feel my heart begin to burst and bleed
So, desperately, I try to link it with my head
But instead, I fall back to my knees
As you tear your way right through me
I forgive you once again
Without me knowing
You've burnt my heart to stone
And I hear your words that I made up
You say my name like there could be an us
I best tidy up my head, I'm the only one in love
I'm the only one in love
Why do you steal my hand?
Whenever I'm standing my own ground
You build me up, and leave me there
Well, I hear your words you made up
I say your name like there should be an us
I best tidy up my head, I'm the only one in love
I'm the only one in love
Credit
Produser : White
Penulis : Adele Adkins, White
