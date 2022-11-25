Lirik Lagu Hometown Glory – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 25 November 2022, 00:10 WIB
Penyanyi Adele
Penyanyi Adele /Instagram@adele

Lirik lagu Hometown Glory – Adele

I've been walking in the same way as I did
Missing out the cracks in the pavement
And turning my heel and strutting my feet
"Is there anything I can do for you dear?
Is there anyone I could call?"
"No and thank you, please Madam
I ain't lost, just wandering"

'Round my hometown
Memories are fresh
'Round my hometown
Ooh the people I've met
Are the wonders of my world
Are the wonders of my world
Are the wonders of this world
Are the wonders of now

I like it in the city when the air is so thick and opaque
I love to see everybody in short skirts, shorts and shades
I like it in the city when two worlds collide
You get the people and the government
Everybody taking different sides

Shows that we ain't gonna stand shit
Shows that we are united
Shows that we ain't gonna take it
Shows that we ain't gonna stand shit
Shows that we are united

'Round my hometown
Memories are fresh
'Round my hometown
Ooh the people I've met yeah

Do-dily-di-da-da-da-da-day, yeah
Do-dily-di-da-da-da-da-day, yeah
Do-do-do-do-ohh-ohh, yeah
Yeah, yeah, hey, ay

Are the wonders of my world
Are the wonders of my world
Are the wonders of this world
Are the wonders of my world

Of my world, yeah
Of my world
Of my world, yeah

Credit

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Abdul Muhaemin

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Tanpa Lucas, WayV Bakal Rilis Album Baru Phantom di Penghujung 2022

Tanpa Lucas, WayV Bakal Rilis Album Baru Phantom di Penghujung 2022

24 November 2022, 08:03 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pengakuan Seorang Pembunuh - Figura Renata dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pengakuan Seorang Pembunuh - Figura Renata dan Fakta di Baliknya

24 November 2022, 02:59 WIB
Lirik Lagu Supercar – Heize dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Supercar – Heize dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 November 2022, 00:32 WIB
Lirik Lagu Khayalan Tingkat Tinggi – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Khayalan Tingkat Tinggi – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

22 November 2022, 22:00 WIB
Profil Yok Koeswoyo, Personel Koes Plus Legendaris

Profil Yok Koeswoyo, Personel Koes Plus Legendaris

21 November 2022, 12:19 WIB
Viral Jisoo BLACKPINK Collab dengan Penyanyi Latin Tersohor, Foto Saat Soundcheck Tuai Sorotan

Viral Jisoo BLACKPINK Collab dengan Penyanyi Latin Tersohor, Foto Saat Soundcheck Tuai Sorotan

20 November 2022, 08:44 WIB
NCT Dream Segera Rilis Winter Album sebagai Penutup Tahun 2022 Bertajuk Candy

NCT Dream Segera Rilis Winter Album sebagai Penutup Tahun 2022 Bertajuk Candy

20 November 2022, 07:28 WIB
Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

20 November 2022, 01:54 WIB
Lirik Lagu Glorious – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Glorious – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 November 2022, 11:20 WIB
Band Stinky dengan Formasi Bertiga Siap Tur Keliling Indonesia, Dimulai dari Jakarta dan Pekanbaru

Band Stinky dengan Formasi Bertiga Siap Tur Keliling Indonesia, Dimulai dari Jakarta dan Pekanbaru

19 November 2022, 08:57 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Ada Monster di Balik Baterai, Kendaraan Listrik Ramah Lingkungan Hanyalah Fatamorgana
2

20 Link Twibbon Hari Guru Nasional 2022, yang Cocok Dijadikan Status Media Sosial
3

Apa yang Terjadi Jika Gempa Sesar Lembang Menghantam Bandung Raya?
4

Contoh Teks Pidato Singkat Hari Guru Nasional 2022, Cocok Dibawakan Saat Upacara HGN 25 November 2022
5

Prediksi Swiss vs Kamerun di Piala Dunia 2022: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain hingga Prakiraan Skor
6

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Link Live Streaming Maroko vs Kroasia, Piala Dunia 2022 Grup F di SCTV
7

Netizen Kecewa Berat Lihat Rudiger dan Gundogan Dukung LGBT Lewat Aksi Tutup Mulut
8

Link Live Streaming Argentina vs Arab Saudi di Piala Dunia 2022, Selasa, 21 November Pukul 17.00 WIB
9

Link Live Streaming Denmark vs Tunisia di Piala Dunia 2022, Siaran Langsung SCTV
10

Prediksi Maroko vs Kroasia di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain, dan Skor Akhir

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Haloyouth

LINK LIVE SKOR Hasil Lengkap Portugal vs Ghana di Piala Dunia 2022, Akses di Sini

LINK LIVE SKOR Hasil Lengkap Portugal vs Ghana di Piala Dunia 2022, Akses di Sini

25 November 2022, 00:14 WIB

Respon Sulteng

Praktis dan Renyah! Resep Nugget Balado Ala Chef Devina Hermawan

Praktis dan Renyah! Resep Nugget Balado Ala Chef Devina Hermawan

25 November 2022, 00:12 WIB

Respon Sulteng

Renyah dan Tahan Lama! Resep Udang Krispi Ala Chef Devina Hermawan

Renyah dan Tahan Lama! Resep Udang Krispi Ala Chef Devina Hermawan

25 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Kilas Klaten

UMK Tabanan 2023 Segera Ditetapkan, Berikut Prediksi Hingga Daftar Kenaikan UMK Tabanan Tiga Tahun Terakhir

UMK Tabanan 2023 Segera Ditetapkan, Berikut Prediksi Hingga Daftar Kenaikan UMK Tabanan Tiga Tahun Terakhir

25 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Jumat 25 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Jumat 25 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

25 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 25 November 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 25 November 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

25 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Selayar Post

Bupati Sumba Barat Launching Pedoman Rujukan Ibu dan Bayu Baru Lahir

Bupati Sumba Barat Launching Pedoman Rujukan Ibu dan Bayu Baru Lahir

25 November 2022, 00:09 WIB

Respon Sulteng

Bikin Ketagihan! Resep Martabak Telur Roti Tawar Ala Chef Devina Hermawan

Bikin Ketagihan! Resep Martabak Telur Roti Tawar Ala Chef Devina Hermawan

25 November 2022, 00:07 WIB

Kilas Klaten

UMK Jembrana 2023 Akan Ditetapkan, Berikut Prediksi Hingga Daftar Kenaikan UMK Jembrana 3 Tahun Terakhir

UMK Jembrana 2023 Akan Ditetapkan, Berikut Prediksi Hingga Daftar Kenaikan UMK Jembrana 3 Tahun Terakhir

25 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Leo dan Virgo, Jumat 25 November 2022 : Perkenalkan Pasangan Anda ke Keluarga

Ramalan Bintang Leo dan Virgo, Jumat 25 November 2022 : Perkenalkan Pasangan Anda ke Keluarga

25 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 25 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Jumat 25 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

25 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Jumat 25 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Jumat 25 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

25 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Kendalku

Yandex Live Streaming Portugal vs Ghana Malam Ini, Cara Nonton Yandex Portugal vs Ghana Piala Dunia 2022

Yandex Live Streaming Portugal vs Ghana Malam Ini, Cara Nonton Yandex Portugal vs Ghana Piala Dunia 2022

25 November 2022, 00:04 WIB

Portal Mojokerto

BREAKING NEWS Gedung Bareskrim Mabes Polri Kebakaran, Asap Tebal Api Berkobar

BREAKING NEWS Gedung Bareskrim Mabes Polri Kebakaran, Asap Tebal Api Berkobar

25 November 2022, 00:03 WIB

Isu Bogor

Hasil Babak Pertama Portugal vs Ghana di Piala Dunia 2022, Wakil Afrika Masih Tangguh dengan Skor 0-0

Hasil Babak Pertama Portugal vs Ghana di Piala Dunia 2022, Wakil Afrika Masih Tangguh dengan Skor 0-0

25 November 2022, 00:03 WIB

Potensi Badung

HASIL PERTANDINGAN Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar: Meski Imbang, Korea Selatan Mampu ‘Bikin Repot’ Uruguay

HASIL PERTANDINGAN Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar: Meski Imbang, Korea Selatan Mampu ‘Bikin Repot’ Uruguay

25 November 2022, 00:01 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 17 Maret 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 17 Maret 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

25 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Berita DIY

Link Live Streaming Brazil vs Serbia Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini, Siaran Langsung SCTV dan Prediksi Skor

Link Live Streaming Brazil vs Serbia Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini, Siaran Langsung SCTV dan Prediksi Skor

25 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Sumenep News

8 Keyborad Aksara Jawa Online yang Bisa Translate Tulisan Latin, Cek Aplikasi Ini

8 Keyborad Aksara Jawa Online yang Bisa Translate Tulisan Latin, Cek Aplikasi Ini

25 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Berita KBB

4 Rekomendasi Film Bertema Guru, Memperingati Hari Guru Nasional, Pesan Film Begitu Mengharukan

4 Rekomendasi Film Bertema Guru, Memperingati Hari Guru Nasional, Pesan Film Begitu Mengharukan

24 November 2022, 23:59 WIB

Berita KBB

Lirik Lagu Captain Tsubasa Berjudul 'Dragon Screamer' Kembali Viral Usai Jepang Kalahkan Jerman Skor 2-1!

Lirik Lagu Captain Tsubasa Berjudul 'Dragon Screamer' Kembali Viral Usai Jepang Kalahkan Jerman Skor 2-1!

24 November 2022, 23:56 WIB

Kendalku

LIVE SCORE dan HASIL AKHIR Skor Portugal vs Ghana di Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini 24 Nov: Skor Sementara 0 - 0

LIVE SCORE dan HASIL AKHIR Skor Portugal vs Ghana di Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini 24 Nov: Skor Sementara 0 - 0

24 November 2022, 23:54 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV MNCTV Hari Ini Jumat, 25 November 2022 Akan Tayang Upin & Ipin, Blockbuster, Bedah Rumah Lagi

Jadwal TV MNCTV Hari Ini Jumat, 25 November 2022 Akan Tayang Upin & Ipin, Blockbuster, Bedah Rumah Lagi

24 November 2022, 23:54 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini Jumat 25 November 2022: Ada TBL, Sinema Siang, Preman Pensiun 7, dan Ikatan Cinta

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini Jumat 25 November 2022: Ada TBL, Sinema Siang, Preman Pensiun 7, dan Ikatan Cinta

24 November 2022, 23:54 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV Trans 7 Hari Ini Jumat, 25 November 2022 Ragam Indonesia, OVJ, Bocah Petualang, Hingga Lapor Pak!

Jadwal TV Trans 7 Hari Ini Jumat, 25 November 2022 Ragam Indonesia, OVJ, Bocah Petualang, Hingga Lapor Pak!

24 November 2022, 23:54 WIB
x