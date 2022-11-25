Lirik Lagu Hometown Glory – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Hometown Glory – Adele
I've been walking in the same way as I did
Missing out the cracks in the pavement
And turning my heel and strutting my feet
"Is there anything I can do for you dear?
Is there anyone I could call?"
"No and thank you, please Madam
I ain't lost, just wandering"
'Round my hometown
Memories are fresh
'Round my hometown
Ooh the people I've met
Are the wonders of my world
Are the wonders of my world
Are the wonders of this world
Are the wonders of now
I like it in the city when the air is so thick and opaque
I love to see everybody in short skirts, shorts and shades
I like it in the city when two worlds collide
You get the people and the government
Everybody taking different sides
Shows that we ain't gonna stand shit
Shows that we are united
Shows that we ain't gonna take it
Shows that we ain't gonna stand shit
Shows that we are united
'Round my hometown
Memories are fresh
'Round my hometown
Ooh the people I've met yeah
Do-dily-di-da-da-da-da-day, yeah
Do-dily-di-da-da-da-da-day, yeah
Do-do-do-do-ohh-ohh, yeah
Yeah, yeah, hey, ay
Are the wonders of my world
Are the wonders of my world
Are the wonders of this world
Are the wonders of my world
Of my world, yeah
Of my world
Of my world, yeah
