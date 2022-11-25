Lirik Lagu Hometown Glory – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Hometown Glory – Adele

I've been walking in the same way as I did

Missing out the cracks in the pavement

And turning my heel and strutting my feet

"Is there anything I can do for you dear?

Is there anyone I could call?"

"No and thank you, please Madam

I ain't lost, just wandering"

'Round my hometown

Memories are fresh

'Round my hometown

Ooh the people I've met

Are the wonders of my world

Are the wonders of my world

Are the wonders of this world

Are the wonders of now

I like it in the city when the air is so thick and opaque

I love to see everybody in short skirts, shorts and shades

I like it in the city when two worlds collide

You get the people and the government

Everybody taking different sides

Shows that we ain't gonna stand shit

Shows that we are united

Shows that we ain't gonna take it

Shows that we ain't gonna stand shit

Shows that we are united

'Round my hometown

Memories are fresh

'Round my hometown

Ooh the people I've met yeah

Do-dily-di-da-da-da-da-day, yeah

Do-dily-di-da-da-da-da-day, yeah

Do-do-do-do-ohh-ohh, yeah

Yeah, yeah, hey, ay

Are the wonders of my world

Are the wonders of my world

Are the wonders of this world

Are the wonders of my world

Of my world, yeah

Of my world

Of my world, yeah

Credit