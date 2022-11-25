Lirik Lagu My Heart is Buried in Venice - Ricky Montgomery dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 25 November 2022, 00:00 WIB
Ilustrasi konser musik.
Ilustrasi konser musik. /Pixabay/thekaleidoscope

Lirik Lagu My Heart is Buried in Venice - Ricky Montgomery

Come rest your bones next to me
And toss all your thoughts to the sea
I'll pull up each of our anchors
So we can get lost, you and me

My heart is buried in Venice
Hidden beneath all my worries and doubts
My heart is buried in Venice
Waiting for someone to take it home

Even when you try to hide it
A smile creeps out from your teeth
I never thought that I would have to say I'm sorry
For anyone but me

Now my heart is buried in Venice
Waiting for someone to take it home
Say, say what you mean
Tell me the truth or tell me you're through

Don't leave me to breathe
Don't leave me to bleed
For someone who chose to leave me be
My heart is buried in Venice

Waitin' for someone to take it
Home

Credit

Artis: Ricky Montgomery
Penulis Lagu: Ricky Montgomery
Album: Montgomery Ricky
Rilis: 2016
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Pop

