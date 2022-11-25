Lirik Lagu My Heart is Buried in Venice - Ricky Montgomery dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu My Heart is Buried in Venice - Ricky Montgomery
Come rest your bones next to me
And toss all your thoughts to the sea
I'll pull up each of our anchors
So we can get lost, you and me
My heart is buried in Venice
Hidden beneath all my worries and doubts
My heart is buried in Venice
Waiting for someone to take it home
Even when you try to hide it
A smile creeps out from your teeth
I never thought that I would have to say I'm sorry
For anyone but me
Now my heart is buried in Venice
Waiting for someone to take it home
Say, say what you mean
Tell me the truth or tell me you're through
Don't leave me to breathe
Don't leave me to bleed
For someone who chose to leave me be
My heart is buried in Venice
Waitin' for someone to take it
Home
Credit
Artis: Ricky Montgomery
Penulis Lagu: Ricky Montgomery
Album: Montgomery Ricky
Rilis: 2016
Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Pop
