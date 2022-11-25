Lirik Lagu My Heart is Buried in Venice - Ricky Montgomery dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu My Heart is Buried in Venice - Ricky Montgomery

Come rest your bones next to me

And toss all your thoughts to the sea

I'll pull up each of our anchors

So we can get lost, you and me

My heart is buried in Venice

Hidden beneath all my worries and doubts

My heart is buried in Venice

Waiting for someone to take it home

Even when you try to hide it

A smile creeps out from your teeth

I never thought that I would have to say I'm sorry

For anyone but me

Now my heart is buried in Venice

Waiting for someone to take it home

Say, say what you mean

Tell me the truth or tell me you're through

Don't leave me to breathe

Don't leave me to bleed

For someone who chose to leave me be

My heart is buried in Venice

Waitin' for someone to take it

Home

Credit

Artis: Ricky Montgomery

Penulis Lagu: Ricky Montgomery

Album: Montgomery Ricky

Rilis: 2016

Genre: Alternatif/Indie, Pop