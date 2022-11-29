Lirik Lagu Without Love - Zac Efron feat Amanda Bynes, Elijah Kelley & Nikki Blonsky dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Without Love

[LINK]

Once I was a selfish fool

Who never understood

Never looked inside myself

Though on the outside, I looked good!

Then we met and you made me

The man I am today

Tracy, I'm in love with you

No matter what you weigh

[LINK & TRACY]

'Cause without love

[LINK]

Life is like the seasons with no summer

[LINK & TRACY]

Without love

[LINK]

Life is rock 'n' roll without a drummer

Tracy, I'll be yours forever

Cause I never wanna be

Without love

Tracy, never set me free

[LINK & TRACY]

No, I ain't lyin'

Never set me free, Tracy

No, no, no!

[SEAWEED]

Living in the ghetto

Black is everywhere you go

Who'd've thought I'd love a girl

Whose skin was white as winter snow?

[PENNY]

In my ivory tower

Life was just a hostess snack

But now I've tasted chocolate

And I'm never going back