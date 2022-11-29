Lirik Lagu Without Love - Zac Efron feat Amanda Bynes, Elijah Kelley & Nikki Blonsky dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Without Love
Once I was a selfish fool
Who never understood
Never looked inside myself
Though on the outside, I looked good!
Then we met and you made me
The man I am today
Tracy, I'm in love with you
No matter what you weigh
[LINK & TRACY]
'Cause without love
[LINK]
Life is like the seasons with no summer
[LINK & TRACY]
Without love
[LINK]
Life is rock 'n' roll without a drummer
Tracy, I'll be yours forever
Cause I never wanna be
Without love
Tracy, never set me free
[LINK & TRACY]
No, I ain't lyin'
Never set me free, Tracy
No, no, no!
[SEAWEED]
Living in the ghetto
Black is everywhere you go
Who'd've thought I'd love a girl
Whose skin was white as winter snow?
[PENNY]
In my ivory tower
Life was just a hostess snack
But now I've tasted chocolate
And I'm never going back
