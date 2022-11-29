Lirik Lagu It Takes Two - Zac Efron dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu It Takes Two
[Intro: MALE COUNCIL MEMBERS]
It takes two
[Verse 1: LINK]
They say it's a man's world, well, that cannot be denied
But what good's a man's world without a woman by his side?
And so I will wait until that moment you decide
[Chorus 1: LINK & MALE COUNCIL MEMBERS]
That I'm your man and you're my girl
That I'm the sea and you're the pearl
It takes two, baby
It takes two
[Verse 2: LINK]
A king ain't a king without the power behind the throne
A prince is a pauper, babe, without a chick to call his own
So please, darling, choose me, I don't wanna rule alone
[Chorus 2: LINK & MALE COUNCIL MEMBERS]
Tell me I'm your king and you're my queen
That no one else can come between
It takes two, baby
It takes two (Don't you know?)
[Bridge: LINK]
Lancelot had Guinevere, Mrs. Claus has old St. Nick
Romeo had Juliet, and Liz, well, she has her Dick
They say it takes two to tango, well, that tango's child's play
So take me to the dance floor and we'll twist the night away
[Verse 3: LINK]
Just like Frankie Avalon had his favorite Mouseketeer
I dream of a lover, babe, to say the things I long to hear
So come closer baby, oh, and whisper in my ear
[Chorus 3: LINK & MALE COUNCIL MEMBERS]
Tell me you're my girl and I'm your boy
That you're my pride and I'm your joy
That I'm the sand and you're the tide
And I'll be the groom if you'll be my bride
It takes two, baby
It takes two
