Lirik Lagu It Takes Two - Zac Efron dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu It Takes Two

[Intro: MALE COUNCIL MEMBERS]

It takes two

[Verse 1: LINK]

They say it's a man's world, well, that cannot be denied

But what good's a man's world without a woman by his side?

And so I will wait until that moment you decide

[Chorus 1: LINK & MALE COUNCIL MEMBERS]

That I'm your man and you're my girl

That I'm the sea and you're the pearl

It takes two, baby

It takes two

[Verse 2: LINK]

A king ain't a king without the power behind the throne

A prince is a pauper, babe, without a chick to call his own

So please, darling, choose me, I don't wanna rule alone

[Chorus 2: LINK & MALE COUNCIL MEMBERS]

Tell me I'm your king and you're my queen

That no one else can come between

It takes two, baby

It takes two (Don't you know?)

[Bridge: LINK]

Lancelot had Guinevere, Mrs. Claus has old St. Nick

Romeo had Juliet, and Liz, well, she has her Dick

They say it takes two to tango, well, that tango's child's play

So take me to the dance floor and we'll twist the night away

[Verse 3: LINK]

Just like Frankie Avalon had his favorite Mouseketeer

I dream of a lover, babe, to say the things I long to hear

So come closer baby, oh, and whisper in my ear

[Chorus 3: LINK & MALE COUNCIL MEMBERS]

Tell me you're my girl and I'm your boy

That you're my pride and I'm your joy

That I'm the sand and you're the tide

And I'll be the groom if you'll be my bride

It takes two, baby

It takes two