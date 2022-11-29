Lirik Lagu Start of Something New - Zac Efron & Vanessa Hudgens dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Start of Something New
[Verse 1: Troy & Gabriella]
Livin' in my own world
Didn't understand
That anything can happen
When you take a chance
I never believed in
What I couldn't see
I never opened my heart, oh
To all the possibilities, ooh-ooh
[Pre-Chorus: Troy & Gabriella, Gabriella]
I know that somethin' has changed
Never felt this way
And right here, tonight
[Chorus: Both, Gabriella & Troy]
This could be the start of somethin' new
It feels so right to be here with you, oh
And now, lookin' in your eyes
I feel in my heart (Feel in my heart)
The start of somethin' new (Oh, yeah)
[Verse 2: Troy, Gabriella & Both]
Now who'd have ever thought that, mm
We'd both be here tonight? Oh, yeah
And the world looks so much brighter (Brighter, brighter), oh
With you by my side (By my side)
[Pre-Chorus: Troy & Gabriella, Gabriella]
I know that somethin' has changed
Never felt this way
I know it for real
[Chorus: Troy & Gabriella, Gabriella]
This could be the start of somethin' new
It feels so right to be here with you, oh
And now, lookin' in your eyes
I feel in my heart
The start of somethin' new
[Bridge: Troy, Gabriella & Both]
I never knew that it could happen 'til it happened to me
Oh, yeah
I didn't know it before, but now it's easy to see
Oh
You might also like
Get’cha Head In the Game
High School Musical Cast
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Artikel Pilihan