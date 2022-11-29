Lirik Lagu Start of Something New - Zac Efron & Vanessa Hudgens dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Start of Something New

[Verse 1: Troy & Gabriella]

Livin' in my own world

Didn't understand

That anything can happen

When you take a chance

I never believed in

What I couldn't see

I never opened my heart, oh

To all the possibilities, ooh-ooh

[Pre-Chorus: Troy & Gabriella, Gabriella]

I know that somethin' has changed

Never felt this way

And right here, tonight

[Chorus: Both, Gabriella & Troy]

This could be the start of somethin' new

It feels so right to be here with you, oh

And now, lookin' in your eyes

I feel in my heart (Feel in my heart)

The start of somethin' new (Oh, yeah)

[Verse 2: Troy, Gabriella & Both]

Now who'd have ever thought that, mm

We'd both be here tonight? Oh, yeah

And the world looks so much brighter (Brighter, brighter), oh

With you by my side (By my side)

[Pre-Chorus: Troy & Gabriella, Gabriella]

I know that somethin' has changed

Never felt this way

I know it for real

[Chorus: Troy & Gabriella, Gabriella]

This could be the start of somethin' new

It feels so right to be here with you, oh

And now, lookin' in your eyes

I feel in my heart

The start of somethin' new

[Bridge: Troy, Gabriella & Both]

I never knew that it could happen 'til it happened to me

Oh, yeah

I didn't know it before, but now it's easy to see

Oh

You might also like

Get’cha Head In the Game

High School Musical Cast

Unholy

Sam Smith & Kim Petras