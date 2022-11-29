Lirik Lagu Gotta Go My Own Way - Zac Efron & Vanessa Hudgens dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gotta Go My Own Way

[Intro: Gabriella]

Troy, listen

[Verse 1: Gabriella]

I gotta say what's on my mind

Somethin' about us doesn't seem right these days

Life keeps gettin' in the way

Whenever we try, somehow, the plan is always rearranged

[Pre-Chorus: Gabriella]

It's so hard to say

But I gotta do what's best for me

You'll be okay

[Chorus: Gabriella]

I've got to move on and be who I am

I just don't belong here, I hope you understand

We might find our place in this world someday

But at least for now

I gotta go my own way (My own way)

[Verse 2: Gabriella]

Don't wanna leave it all behind

But I get my hopes up

And I watch them fall every time

Another color turns to gray

And it's just too hard to watch it all slowly fade away

[Pre-Chorus: Gabriella]

I'm leavin' today

'Cause I gotta do what's best for me

You'll be okay

[Chorus: Gabriella]

I've got to move on and be who I am

I just don't belong here, I hope you understand

We might find our place in this world someday

But at least for now

I gotta go my own way

[Bridge: Troy, Gabriella & Both]

What about us?

What about everything we've been through?

And what about trust?

You know I never wanted to hurt you

And what about me?

What am I supposed to do?

I gotta leave but I'll miss you, oh