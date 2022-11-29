Lirik Lagu Gotta Go My Own Way - Zac Efron & Vanessa Hudgens dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gotta Go My Own Way
[Intro: Gabriella]
Troy, listen
[Verse 1: Gabriella]
I gotta say what's on my mind
Somethin' about us doesn't seem right these days
Life keeps gettin' in the way
Whenever we try, somehow, the plan is always rearranged
[Pre-Chorus: Gabriella]
It's so hard to say
But I gotta do what's best for me
You'll be okay
[Chorus: Gabriella]
I've got to move on and be who I am
I just don't belong here, I hope you understand
We might find our place in this world someday
But at least for now
I gotta go my own way (My own way)
[Verse 2: Gabriella]
Don't wanna leave it all behind
But I get my hopes up
And I watch them fall every time
Another color turns to gray
And it's just too hard to watch it all slowly fade away
[Pre-Chorus: Gabriella]
I'm leavin' today
'Cause I gotta do what's best for me
You'll be okay
[Chorus: Gabriella]
I've got to move on and be who I am
I just don't belong here, I hope you understand
We might find our place in this world someday
But at least for now
I gotta go my own way
[Bridge: Troy, Gabriella & Both]
What about us?
What about everything we've been through?
And what about trust?
You know I never wanted to hurt you
And what about me?
What am I supposed to do?
I gotta leave but I'll miss you, oh
