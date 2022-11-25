Lirik Lagu In My Mind - Alok feat. John Legend dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu In My Mind - Alok feat. John Legend
Somewhere deep inside of me
There's a world only I see, only I see
Oh, I try to face reality
But something is missing, something is missing
When I close my eyes, I get lost inside
I will find you, swear I will find you
There's a dark blue sky, but I close my eyes
I will find you, swear I will find you
I just know I wanna be with you
I wanna be free
So if I close my eyes
I got you in my mind
I wanna be with you
I wanna be free
So if I close my eyes
I got you in my mind
Mind
I got you in my mind
Mind
I got you in my mind
Somewhere deep inside of me
No distance between us, nothing to break us
Oh, going past infinity on our little island
That's where we're hiding
When I close my eyes, I get lost inside
I will find you, swear I will find you
There's a dark blue sky, but I close my eyes
I will find you, swear I will find you
I just know I wanna be with you
I wanna be free
So if I close my eyes
I got you in my mind
I wanna be with you
I wanna be free
So if I close my eyes
I got you in my mind
Mind
I got you in my mind
Mind
I got you in my mind
