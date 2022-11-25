Lirik Lagu In My Mind - Alok feat. John Legend dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu In My Mind - Alok feat. John Legend

Somewhere deep inside of me

There's a world only I see, only I see

Oh, I try to face reality

But something is missing, something is missing

When I close my eyes, I get lost inside

I will find you, swear I will find you

There's a dark blue sky, but I close my eyes

I will find you, swear I will find you

I just know I wanna be with you

I wanna be free

So if I close my eyes

I got you in my mind

I wanna be with you

I wanna be free

So if I close my eyes

I got you in my mind

Mind

I got you in my mind

Mind

I got you in my mind

Somewhere deep inside of me

No distance between us, nothing to break us

Oh, going past infinity on our little island

That's where we're hiding

When I close my eyes, I get lost inside

I will find you, swear I will find you

There's a dark blue sky, but I close my eyes

I will find you, swear I will find you

I just know I wanna be with you

I wanna be free

So if I close my eyes

I got you in my mind

I wanna be with you

I wanna be free

So if I close my eyes

I got you in my mind

Mind

I got you in my mind

Mind

I got you in my mind