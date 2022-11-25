Lirik Lagu Wonder Woman - John Legend dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wonder Woman - John Legend
Hmmm
Oh-oh, oh-oh
Hmmm
When I'm lost, when I'm low
How do you always know?
Oh, you're right there to save me
At the end of my road
When I'm floatin' in space
How do you stay in place?
When the whole world is caving
Oh, you're my saving' grace
You make me wonder, woman
How do you do well?
Some superpower
I don't understand
You make me wonder, woman
How do you do well?
You're superhuman
And I'm just a man
You're the best at my worst
More than what I deserve
Always right there beside me
Could have put yourself first
Give me hope, give me help
When I'm goin' through hell
Show me lovin' somebody
Starts with lovin' myself
You make me wonder, woman
How do you do well?
Some superpower
I don't understand
You make me wonder, woman
How do you do well?
You're superhuman
And I'm just a man
Woah, nah-nah-nah, nah-nah-nah
Nah-nah-nah-nah-nah
Nah-nah-nah-nah-nah-nah, ooh
Nah-nah-nah
Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Yeah
You make me wonder, woman
How do you do well?
Some superpower
I don't understand
You're superhuman
And I'm just a man
Credit
Artis: John Legend
Album: Legend
Dirilis: 2022
Pencipta lagu: Castle, Connor McDonough, Curtis Mayfield, John Stephens, Riley McDonough, Ryan Daly, Ryan Daly, Ryan Tedder, Toby McDonough
Genre: R&B/Soul
