Lirik Lagu Wonder Woman - John Legend dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Wonder Woman - John Legend

Hmmm

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Hmmm

When I'm lost, when I'm low

How do you always know?

Oh, you're right there to save me

At the end of my road

When I'm floatin' in space

How do you stay in place?

When the whole world is caving

Oh, you're my saving' grace

You make me wonder, woman

How do you do well?

Some superpower

I don't understand

You make me wonder, woman

How do you do well?

You're superhuman

And I'm just a man

You're the best at my worst

More than what I deserve

Always right there beside me

Could have put yourself first

Give me hope, give me help

When I'm goin' through hell

Show me lovin' somebody

Starts with lovin' myself

You make me wonder, woman

How do you do well?

Some superpower

I don't understand

You make me wonder, woman

How do you do well?

You're superhuman

And I'm just a man

Woah, nah-nah-nah, nah-nah-nah

Nah-nah-nah-nah-nah

Nah-nah-nah-nah-nah-nah, ooh

Nah-nah-nah

Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Woo-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Yeah

You make me wonder, woman

How do you do well?

Some superpower

I don't understand

You're superhuman

And I'm just a man

Credit

Artis: John Legend

Album: Legend

Dirilis: 2022

Pencipta lagu: Castle, Connor McDonough, Curtis Mayfield, John Stephens, Riley McDonough, Ryan Daly, Ryan Daly, Ryan Tedder, Toby McDonough

Genre: R&B/Soul