Lirik Lagu ABC - The Jackson 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu ABC - The Jackson 5

You went to school to learn girl

Things you never knew before

Like "I" before "E" except after "C"

And why 2 plus 2 makes 4

Now, now, now

I'm gonna teach you, teach you, teach you

All about love girl, all about love

Sit yourself down, take a seat

All you gotta do is repeat after me

A B C, It's easy as

1 2 3, as simple as

Do re mi, A B C, 1 2 3

Baby you and me girl

Come on and love me just a little bit

I'm gonna teach you how to sing it out

Come on, come on, come on

Let me tell you what it's all about

Reading, writing, arithmetic

Are the branches of the learning tree

But without the roots of love everyday girl

Your education ain't complete

Teacher's gonna show you (she's gonna show you)

How to get an "A" (na, na, na, na, na, na)

How to spell "me", "you", add the two

Listen to me baby thats all you got to do

Oh,

A B C, It's easy as

1 2 3, as simple as

Do re mi, A B C, 1 2 3

Baby you and me girl

A B C it's easy, it's like counting up to 3

Singing simple melodies

That's how easy love can be

Singing simple melodies

1 2 3 baby you and me

Sit down girl, I think I love ya'

No, get up girl, show me what you can do

Shake it, shake it baby, come on now

Shake it, shake it baby, oooh, oooh

Shake it, shake it baby, yeah

1 2 3 baby, oooh oooh

A B C baby, ah, ah

Do re mi baby, wow

Thats how easy love can be

A B C it's easy, it's like counting up to 3

Singing simple melodies

That's how easy love can be

Teacher's gonna teach you how to

Sing it out, sing it out, sing it out baby

Credit

Artis: The Jackson 5

Album: ABC

Dirilis: 1970

Pencipta lagu: Alphonso Mizell, Berry Goldy, Dennis Lussier, Freddie Perren

Genre: R&B/Soul, Children's Music, Pop

Fakta tentang The Jackson 5

The Jackson 5 atau Jackson 5ive, atau juga dikenal sebagai Jacksons adalah sebuah band pop Amerika yang terdiri dari anggota keluarga Jackson.