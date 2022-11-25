Lirik Lagu ABC - The Jackson 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu ABC - The Jackson 5
You went to school to learn girl
Things you never knew before
Like "I" before "E" except after "C"
And why 2 plus 2 makes 4
Now, now, now
I'm gonna teach you, teach you, teach you
All about love girl, all about love
Sit yourself down, take a seat
All you gotta do is repeat after me
A B C, It's easy as
1 2 3, as simple as
Do re mi, A B C, 1 2 3
Baby you and me girl
Come on and love me just a little bit
I'm gonna teach you how to sing it out
Come on, come on, come on
Let me tell you what it's all about
Reading, writing, arithmetic
Are the branches of the learning tree
But without the roots of love everyday girl
Your education ain't complete
Teacher's gonna show you (she's gonna show you)
How to get an "A" (na, na, na, na, na, na)
How to spell "me", "you", add the two
Listen to me baby thats all you got to do
Oh,
A B C, It's easy as
1 2 3, as simple as
Do re mi, A B C, 1 2 3
Baby you and me girl
A B C it's easy, it's like counting up to 3
Singing simple melodies
That's how easy love can be
Singing simple melodies
1 2 3 baby you and me
Sit down girl, I think I love ya'
No, get up girl, show me what you can do
Shake it, shake it baby, come on now
Shake it, shake it baby, oooh, oooh
Shake it, shake it baby, yeah
1 2 3 baby, oooh oooh
A B C baby, ah, ah
Do re mi baby, wow
Thats how easy love can be
A B C it's easy, it's like counting up to 3
Singing simple melodies
That's how easy love can be
Teacher's gonna teach you how to
Sing it out, sing it out, sing it out baby
Credit
Artis: The Jackson 5
Album: ABC
Dirilis: 1970
Pencipta lagu: Alphonso Mizell, Berry Goldy, Dennis Lussier, Freddie Perren
Genre: R&B/Soul, Children's Music, Pop
Fakta tentang The Jackson 5
The Jackson 5 atau Jackson 5ive, atau juga dikenal sebagai Jacksons adalah sebuah band pop Amerika yang terdiri dari anggota keluarga Jackson.
