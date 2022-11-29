Lirik Lagu The Greatest Show - Zac Efron, Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Zendaya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik The Greatest Show - Zac Efron, Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Zendaya & The Greatest Showman Ensemble

[ENSEMBLE]

Woah

Woah

Woah

Woah

Woah

Woah

Woah

Woah

Woah

[P.T. BARNUM]

Ladies and gents, this is the moment you've waited for (Woah)

Been searchin' in the dark, your sweat soakin' through the floor (Woah)

And buried in your bones there's an ache that you can't ignore

Takin' your breath, stealin' your mind

And all that was real is left behind

Don't fight it, it's comin' for you, runnin' at ya

It's only this moment, don't care what comes after

Your fever dream, can't you see it gettin' closer?

Just surrender 'cause you feel the feelin' takin' over

It's fire, it's freedom, it's floodin' open

It's a preacher in the pulpit and your blind devotion

There's somethin' breakin' at the brick of every wall

It's holdin' all that you know, so tell me do you wanna go?

[ENSEMBLE & P.T. BARNUM]

Where it's covered in all the colored lights

Where the runaways are runnin' the night

Impossible comes true, it's takin' over you

Oh, this is the greatest show

We light it up, we won't come down

And the sun can't stop us now

Watchin' it come true, it's takin' over you

Oh, this is the greatest show

[P.T. BARNUM]

(Woah) Colossal we come these renegades in the ring

(Woah) Where the lost get found in the crown of the circus king

[ENSEMBLE & P.T. BARNUM]

Don't fight it, it's comin' for you, runnin' at ya

It's only this moment, don't care what comes after

It's blindin', outshinin' anything that you know

Just surrender 'cause you're callin' and you wanna go

Where it's covered in all the colored lights

Where the runaways are runnin' the night

Impossible comes true, intoxicatin' you

Oh, this is the greatest show

We light it up, we won't come down

And the sun can't stop us now

Watchin' it come true, it's takin' over you

Oh, this is the greatest show

[P.T. BARNUM & LETTIE LUTZ]

It's everything you ever want

It's everything you ever need

And it's here right in front of you

This is where you wanna be (This is where you wanna be)

It's everything you ever want

It's everything you ever need

And it's here right in front o' you

This is where you wanna be

This is where you wanna be