Lirik Lagu The Greatest Show - Zac Efron, Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Zendaya dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik The Greatest Show - Zac Efron, Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Zendaya & The Greatest Showman Ensemble
[ENSEMBLE]
Woah
Woah
Woah
Woah
Woah
Woah
Woah
Woah
Woah
[P.T. BARNUM]
Ladies and gents, this is the moment you've waited for (Woah)
Been searchin' in the dark, your sweat soakin' through the floor (Woah)
And buried in your bones there's an ache that you can't ignore
Takin' your breath, stealin' your mind
And all that was real is left behind
Don't fight it, it's comin' for you, runnin' at ya
It's only this moment, don't care what comes after
Your fever dream, can't you see it gettin' closer?
Just surrender 'cause you feel the feelin' takin' over
It's fire, it's freedom, it's floodin' open
It's a preacher in the pulpit and your blind devotion
There's somethin' breakin' at the brick of every wall
It's holdin' all that you know, so tell me do you wanna go?
[ENSEMBLE & P.T. BARNUM]
Where it's covered in all the colored lights
Where the runaways are runnin' the night
Impossible comes true, it's takin' over you
Oh, this is the greatest show
We light it up, we won't come down
And the sun can't stop us now
Watchin' it come true, it's takin' over you
Oh, this is the greatest show
[P.T. BARNUM]
(Woah) Colossal we come these renegades in the ring
(Woah) Where the lost get found in the crown of the circus king
[ENSEMBLE & P.T. BARNUM]
Don't fight it, it's comin' for you, runnin' at ya
It's only this moment, don't care what comes after
It's blindin', outshinin' anything that you know
Just surrender 'cause you're callin' and you wanna go
Where it's covered in all the colored lights
Where the runaways are runnin' the night
Impossible comes true, intoxicatin' you
Oh, this is the greatest show
We light it up, we won't come down
And the sun can't stop us now
Watchin' it come true, it's takin' over you
Oh, this is the greatest show
[P.T. BARNUM & LETTIE LUTZ]
It's everything you ever want
It's everything you ever need
And it's here right in front of you
This is where you wanna be (This is where you wanna be)
It's everything you ever want
It's everything you ever need
And it's here right in front o' you
This is where you wanna be
This is where you wanna be
Artikel Pilihan