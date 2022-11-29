Lirik Lagu Ladies’ Choice - Zac Efron dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ladies’ Choice

Hey little girl, with the cash to burn (Do do do do do do)

Well, I'm selling something you won't return (Do do do do do do)

Hey little girl, take me off the shelf (Do do do do do do)

Cause it's hard having fun playing with yourself (Do do do do do do)

Once you browse through the whole selection (Ahh ahh)

Shake those hips in my direction

A prettier package you never did see (Do do)

Take me home and then unwrap me (Do do)

Shop around with every dollar, I've got to be

The ladies' choice (Ladies choice) ladies' choice

The ladies' choice

Hey little girl, looking for a sale (Hey little girl, looking for a sale)

Test drive this American male (Test drive this American male)

It's gonna take cash to fill my tank (Gonna take cash to fill my tank)

So let's crack open your piggy bank (Let's crack open your piggy bank)

Hey little girl, you're window shopping

I got something traffic-stopping

Hey little girl, on a spending spree (Do)

I don't come cheap but the kisses come free (do)

On closer inspection, I'm sure that you'll agree

I'm the ladies' choice (Ladies choice) ladies' choice

Ladies' choice

(Woo!)

[Instrumental]

Woaaah, hey little girl, on a spending spree (Do)

I don't come cheap but the kisses come free (Do)

On closer inspection, I'm sure that you'll agree

Oh, hey little girl, listen to my plea (Do)

I come with a lifetime guarantee (Do)

One day maybe you will find the baby makes three (Baby makes three)

It's the ladies' choice, I'm the ladies' choice

The ladies' choice, I'm the ladies' choice, choice, choice

I'm the ladies' choice

Artis: Zac Efron

Album: Hairspray (Soundtrack to the Motion Picture)