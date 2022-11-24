Lirik Lagu Words - Gregory Alan Isakov dann Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Words - Gregory Alan Isakov

Words mean more at night

Like a song

And did you ever notice

The way light means more than it did all day long?

Words mean more at night

Light means more

Like your hair and your face and your smile

And our bed and the dress that you wore

So I'll send you my words

From the corners of my room

And though I write them by the light of day

Please read them by the light of the moon

And I wish I could leave my bones and my skin

And float over the tired tired sea

So that I could see you again

Maybe you would leave too

And we'd blindly pass each other

Floating over the ocean blue

Just to find the warm bed of our lover

And i'll send you my words

From the corners of my room

And though I write them by the light of day

Please read them by the light of the moon

Credit

Artis: Gregory Alan Isakov

Album: This Empty Northern Hemisphere

Penulis lagu: Gregory Alan Isakov, Ilan Gary Isako