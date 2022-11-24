Lirik Lagu Words - Gregory Alan Isakov dann Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Words - Gregory Alan Isakov
Words mean more at night
Like a song
And did you ever notice
The way light means more than it did all day long?
Words mean more at night
Light means more
Like your hair and your face and your smile
And our bed and the dress that you wore
So I'll send you my words
From the corners of my room
And though I write them by the light of day
Please read them by the light of the moon
And I wish I could leave my bones and my skin
And float over the tired tired sea
So that I could see you again
Maybe you would leave too
And we'd blindly pass each other
Floating over the ocean blue
Just to find the warm bed of our lover
And i'll send you my words
From the corners of my room
And though I write them by the light of day
Please read them by the light of the moon
Credit
Artis: Gregory Alan Isakov
Album: This Empty Northern Hemisphere
Penulis lagu: Gregory Alan Isakov, Ilan Gary Isako
