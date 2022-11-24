Lirik Lagu Till I Die - Chris Brown ft Wiz Khalifa dan Big Sean, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Till I Die - Chris Brown ft Wiz Khalifa dan Big Sean

Yo, this Virginia

Straight from the country, right there wit my kinfolk

Golds in my mouth and they put 26's on Benzo's

Dirt roads, back wood

They got weed but I've been dope

Ratchet, ni*** we act hood

But I'm getting money with these white folk

Sippin and I'm faded, super medicated

Said she wanna check the pole, I said Okay Sarah Palin!

So I lay down and lay in

A ni*** gon' be faded, all the way to the AM

More drink, pour it up

More weed, roll it up

Whoa there ho, you know wassup

Quit hoggin' the blunt, bi***! Slow down

Pimps up, hoes down

Ass up, nose down

Damn bi*** I do it

And this the life we chose

Workin' all night, swear I'm never going broke

And I'mma do this till I die

And I ain't talking sh** just cause I'm, just cause I'm...

(I'm high)

Oh God, oh God

Ok, wow, bow, look at me now, chief like a Indian, talkin' in clouds

I'm high as a bi***, I'm talkin' to clouds

Off tree every night like I roam with the owls

I super soak that ho, show 'em no love just throw em a towel

Still rockin' Louis Vuitton condoms, cause I'm so f***in' in style, wow

New crib, crash that, drove here, cab back

Now knock that p**** out, yeah that's just a little cat nap

Hold up, hold up, woah, don't be smokin' my sh**

I be smoking that fire, and she be smokin' my di**

More drink, pour it up

More weed, roll it up

Whoa there ho, you know wassup

Quit hoggin' the blunt, bi***! Slow down

Pimps up, hoes down

Ass up, nose down

Damn bi*** I do it

And this the life we chose

Workin' all night, swear I'm never going broke

And I'mma do this till I die

And I ain't talking sh** just cause I'm, just cause I'm...

(I'm high)

Smoking, choking, always rollin' something

I don't need a key to start my car bi***, I just push a button

Did a show and got a half a mill and spent it like it's nothing

Money flowing, never sober

Smoking till I got concussion, no discussion

Man I got a condo and got a big crib

Pounds all over my kitchen is

If I ain't on the road gettin' it

Then I'm in the hood where my ni***s live

Did a tour, sold it out, just bought a pound 'bout to finish it

Now all my pasta got shrimp in it

You talk about and I'm living it

More drink, pour it up

More weed, roll it up

Whoa there ho, you know wassup

Quit hoggin' the blunt, bi***! Slow down

Pimps up, hoes down

Ass up, nose down

Damn bi*** I do it

And this the life we chose

Workin' all night, swear I'm never going broke

And I'mma do this till I die

And I ain't talking sh** just cause I'm, just cause I'm...

(I'm high)

Real ni*** never frontin'

'Cause when you got it all

Everybody want somethin'

Middle finger in the air no fist pump

And me, Sean and Wiz got this bi*** jumping

Ah! Finally got this bi*** jumping

Got this bi*** jumpin'

Fly, that's me