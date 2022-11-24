Lirik Lagu Till I Die - Chris Brown ft Wiz Khalifa dan Big Sean, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Till I Die - Chris Brown ft Wiz Khalifa dan Big Sean
Yo, this Virginia
Straight from the country, right there wit my kinfolk
Golds in my mouth and they put 26's on Benzo's
Dirt roads, back wood
They got weed but I've been dope
Ratchet, ni*** we act hood
But I'm getting money with these white folk
Sippin and I'm faded, super medicated
Said she wanna check the pole, I said Okay Sarah Palin!
So I lay down and lay in
A ni*** gon' be faded, all the way to the AM
More drink, pour it up
More weed, roll it up
Whoa there ho, you know wassup
Quit hoggin' the blunt, bi***! Slow down
Pimps up, hoes down
Ass up, nose down
Damn bi*** I do it
And this the life we chose
Workin' all night, swear I'm never going broke
And I'mma do this till I die
And I ain't talking sh** just cause I'm, just cause I'm...
(I'm high)
Oh God, oh God
Ok, wow, bow, look at me now, chief like a Indian, talkin' in clouds
I'm high as a bi***, I'm talkin' to clouds
Off tree every night like I roam with the owls
I super soak that ho, show 'em no love just throw em a towel
Still rockin' Louis Vuitton condoms, cause I'm so f***in' in style, wow
New crib, crash that, drove here, cab back
Now knock that p**** out, yeah that's just a little cat nap
Hold up, hold up, woah, don't be smokin' my sh**
I be smoking that fire, and she be smokin' my di**
More drink, pour it up
More weed, roll it up
Whoa there ho, you know wassup
Quit hoggin' the blunt, bi***! Slow down
Pimps up, hoes down
Ass up, nose down
Damn bi*** I do it
And this the life we chose
Workin' all night, swear I'm never going broke
And I'mma do this till I die
And I ain't talking sh** just cause I'm, just cause I'm...
(I'm high)
Smoking, choking, always rollin' something
I don't need a key to start my car bi***, I just push a button
Did a show and got a half a mill and spent it like it's nothing
Money flowing, never sober
Smoking till I got concussion, no discussion
Man I got a condo and got a big crib
Pounds all over my kitchen is
If I ain't on the road gettin' it
Then I'm in the hood where my ni***s live
Did a tour, sold it out, just bought a pound 'bout to finish it
Now all my pasta got shrimp in it
You talk about and I'm living it
More drink, pour it up
More weed, roll it up
Whoa there ho, you know wassup
Quit hoggin' the blunt, bi***! Slow down
Pimps up, hoes down
Ass up, nose down
Damn bi*** I do it
And this the life we chose
Workin' all night, swear I'm never going broke
And I'mma do this till I die
And I ain't talking sh** just cause I'm, just cause I'm...
(I'm high)
Real ni*** never frontin'
'Cause when you got it all
Everybody want somethin'
Middle finger in the air no fist pump
And me, Sean and Wiz got this bi*** jumping
Ah! Finally got this bi*** jumping
Got this bi*** jumpin'
Fly, that's me
