Lirik Lagu Let It Go - Keyshia Cole, Missy Elliott, Lil Kim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Let It Go - Keyshia Cole, Missy Elliott, dan Lil' Kim

You need to get if he don't wanna

Love you the right way he ain't gonna

It ain't where he's at, it's where he

Where he wanna be, yeah

New Keyshia

Yes (woo)

Fire

I like this one right her

This one for all my ladies y'all

Holla

Let's go

I don't want yo' man

'Cause I got it like that

But it ain't even gotta be like that (eh-heh-heh-heh-heh)

Yo' man he be callin' me back

He say I'm fine and a matter of fact (eh-heh-heh-heh-heh)

He asked how I do that that

Fit my jeans over Baby Phat

Listen, I don't know the type of tricks he playin'

But I should warn you, I don't want yo' man

I understand why you wanna try

Make him stay home late at night

But if he wanna go, he'll be gone no lie

I can't explain how many times I tried

How many times I cried

Thinkin' about mine and where he might be

Remember when I gave everything I've got

Couldn't get deep down inside

How you love someone who didn't love me?

But now I get if he don't wanna

Love you the right way he ain't gonna

It ain't where he's at, it's where he

Where he wanna be

If he ain't gonna love you the way he should

Then let it go

If he ain't gonna treat you the way he should

Then let it go

If he ain't gonna love you the way he should

Then let it go

If he ain't gonna treat you the way he should

Then let it go

When this song come on in the club

They gonna be like, damn, that's hot

And when they play it in they car

They gonna drop they tops like, damn, that's hot

They gonna mix it with Biggie "It was all a dream"

Like, damn that's hot

Me and Keyshia won't stop 'til the tick don't tock

Like, damn that's hot

Now understand why I take my time

'Cause you come with alibis

Tryna get me to see that's where you tryna be

But I don't want your man

Your man's been callin' me

Tryna get me to see

That he wants me to be with him

But he ain't the one for me