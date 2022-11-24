Lirik Lagu Let It Go - Keyshia Cole, Missy Elliott, Lil Kim dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Let It Go - Keyshia Cole, Missy Elliott, dan Lil' Kim
You need to get if he don't wanna
Love you the right way he ain't gonna
It ain't where he's at, it's where he
Where he wanna be, yeah
New Keyshia
Yes (woo)
Fire
I like this one right her
This one for all my ladies y'all
Holla
Let's go
I don't want yo' man
'Cause I got it like that
But it ain't even gotta be like that (eh-heh-heh-heh-heh)
Yo' man he be callin' me back
He say I'm fine and a matter of fact (eh-heh-heh-heh-heh)
He asked how I do that that
Fit my jeans over Baby Phat
Listen, I don't know the type of tricks he playin'
But I should warn you, I don't want yo' man
I understand why you wanna try
Make him stay home late at night
But if he wanna go, he'll be gone no lie
I can't explain how many times I tried
How many times I cried
Thinkin' about mine and where he might be
Remember when I gave everything I've got
Couldn't get deep down inside
How you love someone who didn't love me?
But now I get if he don't wanna
Love you the right way he ain't gonna
It ain't where he's at, it's where he
Where he wanna be
If he ain't gonna love you the way he should
Then let it go
If he ain't gonna treat you the way he should
Then let it go
If he ain't gonna love you the way he should
Then let it go
If he ain't gonna treat you the way he should
Then let it go
When this song come on in the club
They gonna be like, damn, that's hot
And when they play it in they car
They gonna drop they tops like, damn, that's hot
They gonna mix it with Biggie "It was all a dream"
Like, damn that's hot
Me and Keyshia won't stop 'til the tick don't tock
Like, damn that's hot
Now understand why I take my time
'Cause you come with alibis
Tryna get me to see that's where you tryna be
But I don't want your man
Your man's been callin' me
Tryna get me to see
That he wants me to be with him
But he ain't the one for me
