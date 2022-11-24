Lirik Lagu Day n Nite - Kid Cudi dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Day n Nite - Kid Cudi

Uh, uh, uh, uh

Uh, uh

Day and night (what, what)

I toss and turn, I keep stressing my mind, mind (what, what)

I look for peace but see I don't attain (what, what)

What I need for keeps this silly game we play, play

Now look at this (what, what)

Madness to magnet keeps attracting me, me (what, what)

I try to run but see I'm not that fast (what, what)

I think I'm first but surely finish last, last

'Cause day and night(day and night)

The lonely stoner seems to free his mind at night (night)

He's all alone through the day and night (day and night)

The lonely loner seems to free his mind at night (at, at, at night)

Day and night (day and night)

The lonely stoner seems to free his mind at night (night)

He's all alone, some things will never change (never change)

The lonely loner seems to free his mind at night (at, at, at night)

Hold the phone (what, what)

The lonely stoner, Mr. Solo Dolo (what, what)

He's on the move can't seem to shake the shade (what, what)

Within his dreams he see's the life he made, made

The pain is deep (what, what)

A silent sleeper you won't hear a peep, peep (what, what)

The girl he wants don't seem to want him to (what, what)

It seems the feelings that she had are through, through

'Cause day and night (day and night)

The lonely stoner seems to free his mind at night (night)

He's all alone through the day and night (day and night)

The lonely loner seems to free his mind at night (at, at, at night)

Day and night (day and night)

The lonely stoner seems to free his mind at night (night)

He's all alone, some things will never change (yeah, never change)

The lonely loner seems to free his mind (yeah) at night

(At, at, yeah, at night)

Slow mo, (what, what)

When the tempo slows up and creates that new, new (what, what)

He seems alive though he is feeling blue (what, what)

The sun is shining man he's super cool, cool

The lonely nights (what, what)

They fade away he slips into his white Nikes (what, what)

He smokes a clip and then he's on the way (what, what)

To free his mind in search of

To free his mind in search of

To free his mind in search of

Day and night (day and night)

The lonely stoner seems to free his mind at night (night)

He's all alone through the day and night (day and night)

The lonely loner seems to free his mind at night (at, at, at night)

Day and night (day and night)

The lonely stoner seems to free his mind at night (night)

He's all alone, some things will never change (never change)

The lonely loner seems to free his mind at night (at, at, at night, night)

At, at, at night (night)