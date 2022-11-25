Lirik Lagu Maybe After He’s Gone - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Maybe After He’s Gone
[Verse 1]
She told me she loved me
With words as soft as morning rain
But the light that fell upon me
Turned to shadow when he came...
[Chorus]
Maybe after he's gone
She'll come back, love me again
Maybe after he's gone
She'll come back, love me again
[Verse 2]
I remember joy and pain
Her smile, her tears are part of me
I feel I'll never breathe again
I feel life's gone from me
[Chorus]
Maybe after he's gone
She'll come back, love me again
Maybe after he's gone
She'll come back, love me again
[Verse 3]
All the days and all the nights
Are time just passing by
And all the dreams I'm dreaming now
Hide the tears that I cry
[Bridge]
I feel so cold
I'm on my own
As the night folds in around me
Night surrounds me
I'm alone
[Chorus]
Maybe after he's gone
She'll come back, love me again
Maybe after he's gone
She'll come back, love me again
Maybe after he's gone
She'll come back, love me again
Maybe after he's gone
She'll come back, love me again
Maybe after he's gone
She'll come back, love me again
After he's gone
She'll come back, love me again
Artis: The Zombies
