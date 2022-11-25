Lirik Lagu Maybe After He’s Gone - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Maybe After He’s Gone

[Verse 1]

She told me she loved me

With words as soft as morning rain

But the light that fell upon me

Turned to shadow when he came...

[Chorus]

Maybe after he's gone

She'll come back, love me again

Maybe after he's gone

She'll come back, love me again

[Verse 2]

I remember joy and pain

Her smile, her tears are part of me

I feel I'll never breathe again

I feel life's gone from me

[Chorus]

Maybe after he's gone

She'll come back, love me again

Maybe after he's gone

She'll come back, love me again

[Verse 3]

All the days and all the nights

Are time just passing by

And all the dreams I'm dreaming now

Hide the tears that I cry

[Bridge]

I feel so cold

I'm on my own

As the night folds in around me

Night surrounds me

I'm alone

[Chorus]

Maybe after he's gone

She'll come back, love me again

Maybe after he's gone

She'll come back, love me again

Maybe after he's gone

She'll come back, love me again

Maybe after he's gone

She'll come back, love me again

Maybe after he's gone

She'll come back, love me again

After he's gone

She'll come back, love me again

Artis: The Zombies