Lirik Lagu I Don’t Want to Know - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Don’t Want to Know

[Verse 1]

If you can't find better things to do

Than tell me stories about her that you think are true

I don't wanna hear anything about her that's bad

I don't wanna hear anything that makes me feel sad

[Chorus]

I don't want to know

(I don't want to know)

I don't want to know

(I don't want to know)

I don't want to know

You'd better turn around and go

I don't want to know

[Verse 2]

I don't wanna listen

I'm not gonna hear you

I believe what I want

No matter what you do

[Verse 3]

I don't care, I don't want another word

Of anything you say

I don't wanna hear anything

You just keep away

[Chorus]

I don't want to know

(I don't want to know)

I don't want to know

(I don't want to know)

I don't want to know

You'd better turn around and go

I don't want to know

[Verse 3]

I don't care, I don't want another word

Of anything you say

I don't wanna hear anything

You just keep away

[Chorus]

I don't want to know

(I don't want to know)

I don't want to know

(I don't want to know)

I don't want to know

You'd better turn around and go

I don't want to know

[Verse 3]

I don't care, I don't want another word

Of anything you say

I don't wanna hear anything

You just keep away