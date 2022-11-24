Lirik Lagu Miami, My Amy - Keith Whitley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Miami, My Amy - Keith Whitley

Well, everybody talks about the California quakes

But the first time I ever felt the earth shake

Was in Miami

When Amy touched me

Aw, it shook me

I told her I loved her and I wanted to stay

But she said, "Be sure, and I'll call you in L.A."

Even in the taxi

I could hear my telephone ring

Calling me from Miami

My Amy

What took you so long

I thought you'd never call

Miami, my Amy

Miami, my Amy loved me after all

Now Amy just called and said, "Please come back"

I said, "I'm on my way babe, I ain't even unpacked"

"I want you, I love you", that's all she had to say

Good-bye L.A.

Now once again I'm Miami bound

Can't wait 'til this plane touches down

Because I know my Amy will be waiting

At that Miami gate

I can't wait

Miami, my Amy

What took you so long I thought you'd never call

Miami, oh, my Amy

Miami, my Amy loves me after all

Miami, my Amy loves me after all

Credit

Artis: Keith Whitley

Album: L.A. to Miami

Penulis lagu: Dean Dillon, Royce Porter, dan Hank Cochran

Rilis: 27 Januari 1986

Genre: Country