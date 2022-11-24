Lirik Lagu Miami, My Amy - Keith Whitley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Miami, My Amy - Keith Whitley
Well, everybody talks about the California quakes
But the first time I ever felt the earth shake
Was in Miami
When Amy touched me
Aw, it shook me
I told her I loved her and I wanted to stay
But she said, "Be sure, and I'll call you in L.A."
Even in the taxi
I could hear my telephone ring
Calling me from Miami
My Amy
What took you so long
I thought you'd never call
Miami, my Amy
Miami, my Amy loved me after all
Now Amy just called and said, "Please come back"
I said, "I'm on my way babe, I ain't even unpacked"
"I want you, I love you", that's all she had to say
Good-bye L.A.
Now once again I'm Miami bound
Can't wait 'til this plane touches down
Because I know my Amy will be waiting
At that Miami gate
I can't wait
Miami, my Amy
What took you so long I thought you'd never call
Miami, oh, my Amy
Miami, my Amy loves me after all
Miami, my Amy loves me after all
Credit
Artis: Keith Whitley
Album: L.A. to Miami
Penulis lagu: Dean Dillon, Royce Porter, dan Hank Cochran
Rilis: 27 Januari 1986
Genre: Country
