Lirik Lagu Enough is Enough - Gary Barlow dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Enough is Enough - Gary Barlow
The words of this song
They're a warning to the living
The words of this song
They're a given, so baby, listen
Let's go
I'll keep going 'til you say enough is enough
And I won't stop pouring drinks until you say it's too much
There's no way out of these arms until you run out of love
Oh, baby, we'll keep dancing 'til you say enough is enough
I wanna be a bad influence
I wanna be the one who takes you down the wrong road
Won't stop until you say it's enough
Let's dance until we drop and wake up in the same clothes
I wanna take you higher
Let me take you down low
When you feel like you're on fire
When you finally lose control
This crazy night is waking
Hearts are breaking
Let's get this music in time with the love we're making
I'll keep going 'til you say enough is enough
And I won't stop pouring drinks until you say it's too much
There's no way out of these arms until you run out of love
Oh, baby, we'll keep dancing 'til you say enough is enough
'Tll you say enough is enough
Oh, let me talk to you for a minute
I wanna push you one step too far
Wanna distract you, then silently steal your heart
Mislead you and deceive you
I'll tell you I can rescue you
Until you realise that I can't
Oh, let me take you higher
Oh, let me take you way down low
Can be what you desire
Oh, baby, as well as what you don't, don't
That twisted road we're chasing, just be patient
Let's get this music in line with the love we're making
I'll keep going 'til you say enough is enough
And I won't stop pouring drinks until you say it's too much
There's no way out of these arms until you run out of love
Oh, baby, we'll keep dancing while you're saying nothing
I'll keep pushing till you shout you're giving it up
You can run and try to escape but it's gonna be tough
Say a prayer and ask for mercy or some help from above
Oh, baby, I'll stop dancing when you say enough is enough
When you say enough is enough
When you say enough is enough
We'll keep dancing 'til you say it's enough
Ooh, you and me
We'll keep dancing 'til you say it's enough (Hey, hey)
And enough and enough and enough, mm
Never enough
