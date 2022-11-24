Lirik Lagu Enough is Enough - Gary Barlow dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Enough is Enough - Gary Barlow

The words of this song

They're a warning to the living

The words of this song

They're a given, so baby, listen

Let's go

I'll keep going 'til you say enough is enough

And I won't stop pouring drinks until you say it's too much

There's no way out of these arms until you run out of love

Oh, baby, we'll keep dancing 'til you say enough is enough

I wanna be a bad influence

I wanna be the one who takes you down the wrong road

Won't stop until you say it's enough

Let's dance until we drop and wake up in the same clothes

I wanna take you higher

Let me take you down low

When you feel like you're on fire

When you finally lose control

This crazy night is waking

Hearts are breaking

Let's get this music in time with the love we're making

I'll keep going 'til you say enough is enough

And I won't stop pouring drinks until you say it's too much

There's no way out of these arms until you run out of love

Oh, baby, we'll keep dancing 'til you say enough is enough

'Tll you say enough is enough

Oh, let me talk to you for a minute

I wanna push you one step too far

Wanna distract you, then silently steal your heart

Mislead you and deceive you

I'll tell you I can rescue you

Until you realise that I can't

Oh, let me take you higher

Oh, let me take you way down low

Can be what you desire

Oh, baby, as well as what you don't, don't

That twisted road we're chasing, just be patient

Let's get this music in line with the love we're making

I'll keep going 'til you say enough is enough

And I won't stop pouring drinks until you say it's too much

There's no way out of these arms until you run out of love

Oh, baby, we'll keep dancing while you're saying nothing

I'll keep pushing till you shout you're giving it up

You can run and try to escape but it's gonna be tough

Say a prayer and ask for mercy or some help from above

Oh, baby, I'll stop dancing when you say enough is enough

When you say enough is enough

When you say enough is enough

We'll keep dancing 'til you say it's enough

Ooh, you and me

We'll keep dancing 'til you say it's enough (Hey, hey)

And enough and enough and enough, mm

Never enough

