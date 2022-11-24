Lirik Lagu Enough is Enough - Gary Barlow dan Fakta Menarik di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 24 November 2022, 00:00 WIB
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Enough is Enough dari Gary Barlow.
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Enough is Enough dari Gary Barlow. /Pexels/Suvan Chowdury

Lirik lagu Enough is Enough - Gary Barlow

The words of this song
They're a warning to the living
The words of this song
They're a given, so baby, listen
Let's go

I'll keep going 'til you say enough is enough
And I won't stop pouring drinks until you say it's too much
There's no way out of these arms until you run out of love
Oh, baby, we'll keep dancing 'til you say enough is enough

I wanna be a bad influence
I wanna be the one who takes you down the wrong road
Won't stop until you say it's enough
Let's dance until we drop and wake up in the same clothes
I wanna take you higher
Let me take you down low
When you feel like you're on fire
When you finally lose control

This crazy night is waking
Hearts are breaking
Let's get this music in time with the love we're making

I'll keep going 'til you say enough is enough
And I won't stop pouring drinks until you say it's too much
There's no way out of these arms until you run out of love
Oh, baby, we'll keep dancing 'til you say enough is enough
'Tll you say enough is enough
Oh, let me talk to you for a minute

I wanna push you one step too far
Wanna distract you, then silently steal your heart
Mislead you and deceive you
I'll tell you I can rescue you
Until you realise that I can't
Oh, let me take you higher
Oh, let me take you way down low
Can be what you desire
Oh, baby, as well as what you don't, don't
That twisted road we're chasing, just be patient
Let's get this music in line with the love we're making

I'll keep going 'til you say enough is enough
And I won't stop pouring drinks until you say it's too much
There's no way out of these arms until you run out of love
Oh, baby, we'll keep dancing while you're saying nothing
I'll keep pushing till you shout you're giving it up
You can run and try to escape but it's gonna be tough
Say a prayer and ask for mercy or some help from above
Oh, baby, I'll stop dancing when you say enough is enough
When you say enough is enough
When you say enough is enough
We'll keep dancing 'til you say it's enough
Ooh, you and me
We'll keep dancing 'til you say it's enough (Hey, hey)
And enough and enough and enough, mm
Never enough

Credit

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Supercar – Heize dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Supercar – Heize dan Fakta di Baliknya

23 November 2022, 00:32 WIB
Lirik Lagu Khayalan Tingkat Tinggi – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Khayalan Tingkat Tinggi – NOAH dan Fakta di Baliknya

22 November 2022, 22:00 WIB
Profil Yok Koeswoyo, Personel Koes Plus Legendaris

Profil Yok Koeswoyo, Personel Koes Plus Legendaris

21 November 2022, 12:19 WIB
Viral Jisoo BLACKPINK Collab dengan Penyanyi Latin Tersohor, Foto Saat Soundcheck Tuai Sorotan

Viral Jisoo BLACKPINK Collab dengan Penyanyi Latin Tersohor, Foto Saat Soundcheck Tuai Sorotan

20 November 2022, 08:44 WIB
NCT Dream Segera Rilis Winter Album sebagai Penutup Tahun 2022 Bertajuk Candy

NCT Dream Segera Rilis Winter Album sebagai Penutup Tahun 2022 Bertajuk Candy

20 November 2022, 07:28 WIB
Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Moonchild - RM dan Fakta di Baliknya

20 November 2022, 01:54 WIB
Lirik Lagu Glorious – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Glorious – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 November 2022, 11:20 WIB
Band Stinky dengan Formasi Bertiga Siap Tur Keliling Indonesia, Dimulai dari Jakarta dan Pekanbaru

Band Stinky dengan Formasi Bertiga Siap Tur Keliling Indonesia, Dimulai dari Jakarta dan Pekanbaru

19 November 2022, 08:57 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pelipur Lara - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Pelipur Lara - Five Minutes dan Fakta di Baliknya

19 November 2022, 00:35 WIB
Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

Profil Rossa, Diva Bersuara Emas Asal Sumedang

18 November 2022, 09:52 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Google Maps di Jawa Barat Mendadak Berwarna Merah, Ada Apa?
2

Ancaman Sesar Lembang Disebut Lebih Dahsyat Dibanding Cimandiri, Membentang dari Manglayang hingga Padalarang

3

Link Live Streaming Piala Dunia 2022 Grup B Inggris vs Iran, Siaran Langsung di SCTV
4

Selain Sesar Cimandiri, Berikut 3 Sesar Aktif di Jawa Barat dan Jakarta yang Patut Diwaspadai
5

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Live Streaming Senegal Vs Belanda di Piala Dunia 2022 di SCTV
6

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Live Streaming Inggris Vs Iran di Piala Dunia 2022 di SCTV
7

BMKG: Gempa Bumi Susulan Guncang Wilayah Cianjur Sebanyak 115 Kali
8

Ki Joko Bodo Meninggal Dunia, Ki Prana: Beliau Berada di Mushola
9

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Link Live Streaming Inggris vs Iran, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia 2022
10

Link Live Streaming Argentina vs Arab Saudi di Piala Dunia 2022, Selasa, 21 November Pukul 17.00 WIB

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Jurnal Soreang

Brigjen Pol (Purn) Budi Setiawan Siap Maju Jadi Calon KONI Jabar, Berikut Pengalaman Tugas yang Diembannya

Brigjen Pol (Purn) Budi Setiawan Siap Maju Jadi Calon KONI Jabar, Berikut Pengalaman Tugas yang Diembannya

24 November 2022, 00:02 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Kronologi dan Kejanggalan Kematian Prajurit TNI AU, Prada Indra. Keluarga Buka Paksa Peti Mati yang Digembok

Kronologi dan Kejanggalan Kematian Prajurit TNI AU, Prada Indra. Keluarga Buka Paksa Peti Mati yang Digembok

24 November 2022, 00:01 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 12 Maret 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 12 Maret 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

24 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Jawaban Agar Bisa Menghasilkan Gagasan, Murid Perlu Diberikan?

Jawaban Agar Bisa Menghasilkan Gagasan, Murid Perlu Diberikan?

24 November 2022, 00:00 WIB

Kendalku

Ini Dia Ranking FIFA Belgia vs Kanada Terbaru 2022, Berapa Peringkat FIFA Belgia dan Kanada Piala Dunia 2022

Ini Dia Ranking FIFA Belgia vs Kanada Terbaru 2022, Berapa Peringkat FIFA Belgia dan Kanada Piala Dunia 2022

23 November 2022, 23:59 WIB

Gianyar Bali

Begini Arti Tutup Mulut Pemain Timnas Jerman Sebelum Kalah Lawan Timnas Jepang

Begini Arti Tutup Mulut Pemain Timnas Jerman Sebelum Kalah Lawan Timnas Jepang

23 November 2022, 23:57 WIB

Kilas Klaten

UMK Kabupaten Mojokerto 2023 Akan Ditetapkan, Berikut Prediksi dan Perbandingan UMK Mojokerto 4 Tahun Terakhir

UMK Kabupaten Mojokerto 2023 Akan Ditetapkan, Berikut Prediksi dan Perbandingan UMK Mojokerto 4 Tahun Terakhir

23 November 2022, 23:55 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

Biodata dan Profil Ferran Torres, Instagram, Pacar dan Calon Mantu Luiz Enrique Pelatih Spanyol

Biodata dan Profil Ferran Torres, Instagram, Pacar dan Calon Mantu Luiz Enrique Pelatih Spanyol

23 November 2022, 23:53 WIB

Pedoman Tangerang

Rating Perjuangan Pemain Jepang Mempermalukan Jerman di Piala Dunia 2022: Ritsu Doan Man of the Match

Rating Perjuangan Pemain Jepang Mempermalukan Jerman di Piala Dunia 2022: Ritsu Doan Man of the Match

23 November 2022, 23:53 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Berikut yang Bukan Merupakan Elemen dari Dimensi Bergotong Royong Adalah? Berikut Ini Jawabannya

Berikut yang Bukan Merupakan Elemen dari Dimensi Bergotong Royong Adalah? Berikut Ini Jawabannya

23 November 2022, 23:50 WIB

Demak Bicara

KEJUTAN Lagi! Jepang Permalukan Jerman di Laga Grup E, Berbalik Unggul Menjelang Pertandingan Berakhir

KEJUTAN Lagi! Jepang Permalukan Jerman di Laga Grup E, Berbalik Unggul Menjelang Pertandingan Berakhir

23 November 2022, 23:48 WIB

Berita DIY

Link Live Streaming Belgia vs Kanada Jam Berapa Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini Tayang Siaran Langsung TV Apa?

Link Live Streaming Belgia vs Kanada Jam Berapa Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini Tayang Siaran Langsung TV Apa?

23 November 2022, 23:45 WIB

Kendalku

HASIL AKHIR SKOR LIVE SCORE Timnas Indonesia U20 vs Malaga U19 Laga Uji Coba Tadi Malam 24 November 2022

HASIL AKHIR SKOR LIVE SCORE Timnas Indonesia U20 vs Malaga U19 Laga Uji Coba Tadi Malam 24 November 2022

23 November 2022, 23:43 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Profil Akbar Himawan Buchari, Ketum Hipmi 2022-2025 Asal Sumatera Utara Hasil Munas Solo

Profil Akbar Himawan Buchari, Ketum Hipmi 2022-2025 Asal Sumatera Utara Hasil Munas Solo

23 November 2022, 23:42 WIB

Flores Terkini

Ikatan Cinta Hari Ini Kamis 24 November 2022: Andin Berikan Perawatan Terbaik Buat Mama Sarah, Apakah Itu?

Ikatan Cinta Hari Ini Kamis 24 November 2022: Andin Berikan Perawatan Terbaik Buat Mama Sarah, Apakah Itu?

23 November 2022, 23:41 WIB

Kilas Klaten

UMK Kabupaten Pasuruan 2023 Akan Ditetapkan, Berikut Prediksi dan Perbandingan UMK Pasuruan 4 Tahun Terakhir

UMK Kabupaten Pasuruan 2023 Akan Ditetapkan, Berikut Prediksi dan Perbandingan UMK Pasuruan 4 Tahun Terakhir

23 November 2022, 23:40 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Jawaban Apa Hambatan yang Biasanya Ibu/Bapak Temui Dulu Ketika Sekolah Saat Melakukan Kerja Kelompok

Jawaban Apa Hambatan yang Biasanya Ibu/Bapak Temui Dulu Ketika Sekolah Saat Melakukan Kerja Kelompok

23 November 2022, 23:40 WIB

Indo Bali News

Piala Dunia 2022: Prediksi Pertandingan dan Link Live Streaming Belgia vs Kanada

Piala Dunia 2022: Prediksi Pertandingan dan Link Live Streaming Belgia vs Kanada

23 November 2022, 23:39 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Dibalik Sukesnya Akbar Himawan Buchori Menjadi Ketum HIPMI, Ternyata Dua Perempuan Hebat Ini Kuncinya

Dibalik Sukesnya Akbar Himawan Buchori Menjadi Ketum HIPMI, Ternyata Dua Perempuan Hebat Ini Kuncinya

23 November 2022, 23:31 WIB

Kilas Klaten

UMK Kabupaten Sidoarjo 2023 Akan Ditetapkan, Berikut Prediksi dan Perbandingan UMK Sidoarjo 4 Tahun Terakhir

UMK Kabupaten Sidoarjo 2023 Akan Ditetapkan, Berikut Prediksi dan Perbandingan UMK Sidoarjo 4 Tahun Terakhir

23 November 2022, 23:30 WIB

Sudut Batam

Jadwal Kapal Pelni KM Tilongkabila Bulan November 2022 Semua Rute dan Harga Tiket Ekonomi

Jadwal Kapal Pelni KM Tilongkabila Bulan November 2022 Semua Rute dan Harga Tiket Ekonomi

23 November 2022, 23:30 WIB

Kendari Kita

Tak Kunjung Ditertibkan APH, Karyawan PT GAN Hentikan Aktivitas Ilegal Mining PT CSM

Tak Kunjung Ditertibkan APH, Karyawan PT GAN Hentikan Aktivitas Ilegal Mining PT CSM

23 November 2022, 23:29 WIB

Kabar Priangan

Aksi Badut Sulap di Tasikmalaya Galang Dana untuk Korban Gempa Cianjur, Menghibur Anak-anak Berhadiah Balon

Aksi Badut Sulap di Tasikmalaya Galang Dana untuk Korban Gempa Cianjur, Menghibur Anak-anak Berhadiah Balon

23 November 2022, 23:29 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini Kamis 24 November 2022: Live Piala Dunia Belgia vs Canada, Uruguay, Portugal, Swiss

Jadwal Acara SCTV Hari Ini Kamis 24 November 2022: Live Piala Dunia Belgia vs Canada, Uruguay, Portugal, Swiss

23 November 2022, 23:24 WIB

Warta Bulukumba

Buku 'Ngopi Rongg' karya mendiang wartawan senior asal Bulukumba Usdar Nawawi adalah juga nisan

Buku 'Ngopi Rongg' karya mendiang wartawan senior asal Bulukumba Usdar Nawawi adalah juga nisan

23 November 2022, 23:23 WIB