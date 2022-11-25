Lirik Lagu Butchers Tale - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Butchers Tale
[Verse 1]
A butcher yes that was my trade
But the king's shilling is now my fee
A butcher I may as well have stayed
For the slaughter that I see
[Verse 2]
And the preacher in his pulpit
Sermon: "Go and fight, do what is right"
But he don't have to hear these guns
And I'll bet he sleeps at night
[Chorus]
And I
And I can't stop shaking
My hands won't stop shaking
My arms won't stop shaking
My mind won't stop shaking
I want to go home
Please let me go home
Go home
[Verse 3]
And I have seen a friend of mine
Hang on the wire like some rag toy
Then in the heat the flies come down
And cover up the boy
[Verse 4]
And the flies come down in Gommecourt
Thiepval, Mametz Wood, and French Verdun
If the preacher he could see those flies
Wouldn't preach for the sound of guns
[Chorus]
And I
And I can't stop shaking
My hands won't stop shaking
My arms won't stop shaking
My mind won't stop shaking
I want to go home
Please let me go home
Go home
Artis: The Zombies
Album: Odessey and Oracle
Artikel Pilihan