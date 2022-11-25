Lirik Lagu Butchers Tale - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Butchers Tale

[Verse 1]

A butcher yes that was my trade

But the king's shilling is now my fee

A butcher I may as well have stayed

For the slaughter that I see

[Verse 2]

And the preacher in his pulpit

Sermon: "Go and fight, do what is right"

But he don't have to hear these guns

And I'll bet he sleeps at night

[Chorus]

And I

And I can't stop shaking

My hands won't stop shaking

My arms won't stop shaking

My mind won't stop shaking

I want to go home

Please let me go home

Go home

[Verse 3]

And I have seen a friend of mine

Hang on the wire like some rag toy

Then in the heat the flies come down

And cover up the boy

[Verse 4]

And the flies come down in Gommecourt

Thiepval, Mametz Wood, and French Verdun

If the preacher he could see those flies

Wouldn't preach for the sound of guns

[Chorus]

And I

And I can't stop shaking

My hands won't stop shaking

My arms won't stop shaking

My mind won't stop shaking

I want to go home

Please let me go home

Go home

Artis: The Zombies

Album: Odessey and Oracle