Lirik Lagu Who's Lovin' You - The Jackson 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Who's Lovin' You - The Jackson 5

When I had you (When I had you)

I treated you bad and wrong my dear

And girl since, since you went away

Don't you know I sit around

With my head hanging down

And I wonder who's lovin' you

I, I, I, I should have never, ever

Ever made you cry

And girl since, since you've been gone

Don't you know I sit around

With my head hanging down

And I wonder who's lovin' you

Life without love, huh

It's oh so lonely

I don't think, I don't think, I'm gonna make it

All my life (All my life), all my life yeah (All my life)

I've lost to you only

Come on and take it girl

Come on and take it, because

All

All I can do, all I can do since you've been gone is cry

And you

And ever wonder and worry your pretty little head 'bout what I do

Don't you know I sit around

With my head hanging down

And I wonder who's lovin' you

Who's loving you

Oh I, I, I gotta know yeah (Who's loving you)

I, I, I, I, I wonder (Who's loving you)

Who's loving you (Who's loving you)