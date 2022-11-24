Lirik Lagu Who's Lovin' You - The Jackson 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Who's Lovin' You - The Jackson 5
When I had you (When I had you)
I treated you bad and wrong my dear
And girl since, since you went away
Don't you know I sit around
With my head hanging down
And I wonder who's lovin' you
I, I, I, I should have never, ever
Ever made you cry
And girl since, since you've been gone
Don't you know I sit around
With my head hanging down
And I wonder who's lovin' you
Life without love, huh
It's oh so lonely
I don't think, I don't think, I'm gonna make it
All my life (All my life), all my life yeah (All my life)
I've lost to you only
Come on and take it girl
Come on and take it, because
All
All I can do, all I can do since you've been gone is cry
And you
And ever wonder and worry your pretty little head 'bout what I do
Don't you know I sit around
With my head hanging down
And I wonder who's lovin' you
Who's loving you
Oh I, I, I gotta know yeah (Who's loving you)
I, I, I, I, I wonder (Who's loving you)
Who's loving you (Who's loving you)
