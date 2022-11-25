Lirik Lagu Summertime - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Summertime
[Chorus]
It's summertime and the living is easy
The fish are jumping and the cotton is high
Your daddy's rich and your mama's good looking
Won't you hush, pretty baby, don't you cry
[Verse]
One of these mornings, you're going to wake up singing
Then you're going to spread your wings and take to the sky
But 'til that mornin’ ain't nothing, nothing going to harm you
With your mommy and daddy there standing by
[Chorus]
It's summertime and the living is easy
The fish are jumping and the cotton is high
Your daddy's rich and your mama's good looking
Won't you hush, pretty baby, don't you cry
Artis: The Zombies
Album: The Zombies
Tahun: 1964
Genre: Pop, Rock
Songwriter: DuBose Heyward, Ira Gershwin & George Gershwin
