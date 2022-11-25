Lirik Lagu Summertime - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Summertime

[Chorus]

It's summertime and the living is easy

The fish are jumping and the cotton is high

Your daddy's rich and your mama's good looking

Won't you hush, pretty baby, don't you cry

[Verse]

One of these mornings, you're going to wake up singing

Then you're going to spread your wings and take to the sky

But 'til that mornin’ ain't nothing, nothing going to harm you

With your mommy and daddy there standing by

[Chorus]

It's summertime and the living is easy

The fish are jumping and the cotton is high

Your daddy's rich and your mama's good looking

Won't you hush, pretty baby, don't you cry

Artis: The Zombies

Album: The Zombies

Tahun: 1964

Genre: Pop, Rock

Songwriter: DuBose Heyward, Ira Gershwin & George Gershwin