Lirik Lagu Time of the Season - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Time of the Season

[Intro]

[Verse 1]

It's the time of the season

When the love runs high

In this time, give it to me easy

And let me try with pleasured hands

[Chorus 1]

To take you in the sun to (promised lands)

To show you every one

It's the time of the season for loving

[Verse 2]

What's your name? (What’s your name?)

Who's your daddy? (Who's your daddy?)

(He rich?) Is he rich like me?

Has he taken (Has he taken)

Any time (Any time)

(To show) To show you what you need to live?

[Chorus 2]

Tell it to me slowly (tell you what?)

I really want to know

It's the time of the season for loving

[Bridge]

[Verse 2]

What's your name? (What’s your name?)

Who's your daddy? (Who's your daddy?)

(He rich?) Is he rich like me?

Has he taken (Has he taken)

Any time (Any time)

(To show) To show you what you need to live?

[Chorus]

Tell it to me slowly (tell you what?)

I really want to know

It's the time of the season for loving