Lirik Lagu Beechwood Park - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beechwood Park

[Verse 1]

Do you remember summer days

Just after summer rain?

When all the air was damp and warm

In the green of country lanes?

[Chorus]

And the breeze would touch your hair

Kiss your face and make you care

About your world

Your summer world

And we would count the evening stars

As the day grew dark in Beechwood Park

[Verse 2]

Do you remember golden days

And golden summer sun?

The sound of laughter in our ears

In the breeze as we would run?

[Chorus]

And the breeze would touch your hair

Kiss your face and make you care

About your world

Your summer world

And we would count the evening stars

As the day grew dark in Beechwood Park

[Bridge]

All roads in my mind take me back in my mind

And I can't forget you, won't forget you

Won't forget those days and Beechwood Park

[Chorus]

And the breeze would touch your hair

Kiss your face and make you care

About your world

Your summer world

And we would count the evening stars

As the day grew dark in Beechwood Park

[Outro]

All roads in my mind take me back in my mind

And I can't forget you, won't forget you

Won't forget those days and Beechwood Park

Artis: The Zombies