Lirik Lagu Beechwood Park - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beechwood Park
[Verse 1]
Do you remember summer days
Just after summer rain?
When all the air was damp and warm
In the green of country lanes?
[Chorus]
And the breeze would touch your hair
Kiss your face and make you care
About your world
Your summer world
And we would count the evening stars
As the day grew dark in Beechwood Park
[Verse 2]
Do you remember golden days
And golden summer sun?
The sound of laughter in our ears
In the breeze as we would run?
[Chorus]
And the breeze would touch your hair
Kiss your face and make you care
About your world
Your summer world
And we would count the evening stars
As the day grew dark in Beechwood Park
[Bridge]
All roads in my mind take me back in my mind
And I can't forget you, won't forget you
Won't forget those days and Beechwood Park
[Chorus]
And the breeze would touch your hair
Kiss your face and make you care
About your world
Your summer world
And we would count the evening stars
As the day grew dark in Beechwood Park
[Outro]
All roads in my mind take me back in my mind
And I can't forget you, won't forget you
Won't forget those days and Beechwood Park
Artis: The Zombies
