Lirik Lagu I Want Her She Wants Me - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Want Her She Wants Me

[Verse 1]

I close my eyes and soon I'm feeling sleepy

I sleep so easy

There's nothing on my mind

And life seems kind

Now I want her she wants me

[Verse 2]

I walk downtown and as I look around me

All around me

The people smile at me

It's plain to see that

I want her she wants me

[Pre-Chorus]

She told me to be careful if I loved her, ooh

'Cause she had given her heart once before

[Chorus]

And now she knows she doesn't have to worry

I would not make her sorry

There's nothing on my mind

And life seems kind

Now I want her she wants me

[Pre-Chorus]

She told me to be careful if I loved her, ooh

'Cause she had given her heart once before

[Chorus]

And now she knows she doesn't have to worry

I would not make her sorry

There's nothing on my mind

And life seems kind

Now I want her she wants me

[Outro]

I want her she wants me

I want her she wants me

I want her she wants me

I want her she wants me

I want her she wants me

I want her she wants me

I want her she wants me

I want her she wants me

I want her she wants me

I want her she wants me

I want her she wants me

Artis: The Zombies