Lirik Lagu I Want Her She Wants Me - The Zombies dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Want Her She Wants Me
[Verse 1]
I close my eyes and soon I'm feeling sleepy
I sleep so easy
There's nothing on my mind
And life seems kind
Now I want her she wants me
[Verse 2]
I walk downtown and as I look around me
All around me
The people smile at me
It's plain to see that
I want her she wants me
[Pre-Chorus]
She told me to be careful if I loved her, ooh
'Cause she had given her heart once before
[Chorus]
And now she knows she doesn't have to worry
I would not make her sorry
There's nothing on my mind
And life seems kind
Now I want her she wants me
[Pre-Chorus]
She told me to be careful if I loved her, ooh
'Cause she had given her heart once before
[Chorus]
And now she knows she doesn't have to worry
I would not make her sorry
There's nothing on my mind
And life seems kind
Now I want her she wants me
[Outro]
I want her she wants me
I want her she wants me
I want her she wants me
I want her she wants me
I want her she wants me
I want her she wants me
I want her she wants me
I want her she wants me
I want her she wants me
I want her she wants me
I want her she wants me
Artis: The Zombies
